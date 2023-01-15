                 

*
banner

News

French connection for Eikanger

Conductor Florent Didier has teamed up with Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag as the countdown begins to the long awaited return of the Norwegian National Championships.

Florent Didier
  Florent Didier will conduct the band at the Norwegian National Championships in Bergen

Sunday, 15 January 2023

        

With the 2023 Norwegian National Championships set to return next month in Bergen following a two-year break, the 76 competing bands are already deep into their preparations for the event which takes place on the weekend of Friday 10th and Saturday 11th February at the iconic Grieg Hall.

Eikanger

Chief amongst them is Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag, who recently welcomed French conductor Florent Didier to their headquarters to work on the set-work, 'The World Rejoicing' by Edward Gregson, as well as their Elite Division own-choice selection.

The weekend was carefully constructed around full band and sectional rehearsals, with the players delighted to work with Florent as they look to regain the title they last won in 2019.

Eager

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are sure every band is just as motivated as we are to finally return to competition at the National Championships.

We are all eager to perform Edward Gregson's fine work and to showcase our own-choice selection in the bid to win the title and represent the nation at the European Championships.

It was wonderful to work with Florent and to be able to aim at performing once more at the Grieghallen"

Great visit

In response, Florent told 4BR: "This has been a great visit and a wonderful start together. As always the band is already so well prepared so that we have been able to make huge strides. I can't wait to for the event."

        

TAGS: Eikanger-Bjørsvik

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Florent Didier

French connection for Eikanger

January 15 • Conductor Florent Didier has teamed up with Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag as the countdown begins to the long awaited return of the Norwegian National Championships.

Alenbk

New leadership at top of Dutch banding

January 15 • Ale Nicolai becomes the new Chairperson of the Stichting Nederlandse Brassband Kampioenschappen.

Fontys

Fontys Competition scans for European soloists

January 15 • Ambitious euph players should follow the QR code if they want to enter the 2023 Fontys AMPA Euphonium Competition in Tilburg.

Claire Taylor

Taylor made return for Hepworth

January 15 • Claire Taylor returns to Hepworth Band on principal cornet.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Beyond the Bell Trombone Quartet

Friday 6 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Cawthorne Brass Band

January 13 • Energetic and enthusiastic conductor sought by Cawthorne Brass Band, Barnsley, S Yorks. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who nevertheless strive to a high standard of playing. Rehearsals Thurs 1915-2115. We play about 15 engagements per year

Marlborough District Brass Band Inc

January 13 • Marlborough Brass in New Zealand has vacancy for a BBb Bass player. Currently placed in the top tier of NZs B grade we are specifically seeking tier 2 musicians from 1st division bands prepared to relocate to Blenheim for a minimum of 3 years.

Marlborough District Brass Band Inc

January 13 • Marlborough Brass in New Zealand has vacancy for a Solo Cornet player. Currently placed in the top tier of NZs B grade we are specifically seeking tier 2 musicians from 1st division bands prepared to relocate to Blenheim for a minimum of 3 year

Pro Cards »

David W. Ashworth

RSCM, ABBA Exec Member, NABBC PRO.
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top