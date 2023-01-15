French connection for Eikanger

Conductor Florent Didier has teamed up with Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag as the countdown begins to the long awaited return of the Norwegian National Championships.

With the 2023 Norwegian National Championships set to return next month in Bergen following a two-year break, the 76 competing bands are already deep into their preparations for the event which takes place on the weekend of Friday 10th and Saturday 11th February at the iconic Grieg Hall.

Eikanger

Chief amongst them is Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag, who recently welcomed French conductor Florent Didier to their headquarters to work on the set-work, 'The World Rejoicing' by Edward Gregson, as well as their Elite Division own-choice selection.

The weekend was carefully constructed around full band and sectional rehearsals, with the players delighted to work with Florent as they look to regain the title they last won in 2019.

Eager

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are sure every band is just as motivated as we are to finally return to competition at the National Championships.

We are all eager to perform Edward Gregson's fine work and to showcase our own-choice selection in the bid to win the title and represent the nation at the European Championships.

It was wonderful to work with Florent and to be able to aim at performing once more at the Grieghallen"

Great visit

In response, Florent told 4BR: "This has been a great visit and a wonderful start together. As always the band is already so well prepared so that we have been able to make huge strides. I can't wait to for the event."