Closing date looms for ODBBA Contest

If bands wish to try out their Area test-pieces under contest conditions, then the Oxfordshire & District Brass Bands Association's event is ideal — but the closing date looms.

Time
  Time is running out to get your entries in for the ODBBA contest

Monday, 16 January 2023

        

There is still time for bands wishing to enter the Oxfordshire & District Brass Bands Association's own choice test-piece contest.

Opportunity

The event takes place at Wykeham Park Academy in Banbury (OX16 9HY) on Saturday 25th February (4th, 2nd and Championship Sections) and Sunday 26th February (Unregistered, 3rd and 1st Sections).

The event offers an opportunity for bands to give their Area test-piece a run out under closed adjudication. There is still room in all sections.

The closing date is January 27th. The adjudicator is Alan Duguid.

Contact:

If you haven't received an entry form please e-mail: odbbacontests@gmail.com

The ODBBA Brass Festival (solos, duets, quartets, quintets, ensembles for all ages) will now take place on Sunday 14th May at West Kidlington Primary School, Kidlington (OX5 1EA).

        

