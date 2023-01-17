Operatic experience inspires Elland Youth

The youngsters of Elland Silver Youth Band recently enjoyed a day of exploring the music of Berlioz, Puccini and Respighi thanks to the brass and percussion team at Opera North.

Members of Elland Silver Youth Band recently enjoyed the fantastic musical experience of joining the brass and percussion sections of Opera North in Leeds

The opportunity came through a joint project aimed at introducing young musicians to classical music and opera — and saw the players introduced to works by Puccini, Berlioz and Respighi.

Wonderful approach

The time flew by in the three hours workshop full of insight, tips, advice and fun thanks to the wonderful approach of the professional musicians of Opera North who also thoroughly enjoyed themselves and were left deeply impressed by the emerging talent of the Elland players.

Speaking about the event, Elland Youth Silver Band MD Sam Harrison told 4BR: "When the Opera North education team approached me to ask if the youth band would be interested in a side by side workshop, we all jumped at the opportunity to broaden their experience."

Inspiring

Sam added: "It was such a joyful, inspiring event, and our thanks go to the team and the players from Opera North for such a warm and inclusive welcome and Lorne Campbell who came along to take some brilliant pictures."

As a follow up to the workshop the young musicians have now been invited to watch the dress rehearsal for Opera North's production of 'Tosca'

It was such a joyful, inspiring event, and our thanks go to the team and the players from Opera North for such a warm and inclusive welcome and Lorne Campbell who came along to take some brilliant pictures Sam Harrison

Denis Wick

Find out more

Opera North has an extensive educational outreach programme for youngsters, families, adults and groups, including instrumental and ensemble training, choral opportunities, music and podcast sessions and performance matinees.

To find out more go to: https://www.operanorth.co.uk/participate/#young-people