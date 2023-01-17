                 

Kirkintilloch ready for new-build era

The Kirkintilloch Band is approaching the Scottish Championships with renewed confidence after completing their rebuilding process with the addition of a new MD and principal cornet.

Kirkintilloch
  David Prentice (left) and Hedley Benson lead the way at Kirkintilloch

Tuesday, 17 January 2023

        

The Kirkintilloch Band has told 4BR that they are looking forward to the forthcoming Scottish Championships after completing an extensive period of "significant rebuilding".

The process has culminated in the appointment of BBC Symphony Orchestra co-principal trumpet player Hedley Benson as Musical Director, with the return of the David Prentice as principal cornet.

Significant

Band Manager Allan Wardrope told 4BR that the appointments end a long period of recovery for a band that from winning the Scottish Championship title in 1984 was regarded as one of Scotland's leading top flight performers.

"There was a crisis point in 2018 when we faced closure,"he said. "So many people have worked so hard to get us back to this point, and after further significant rebuilding we are looking forward to 2023 and beyond — starting at the First Section Scottish Championship contest in Perth in March."

Player rteurns

That rebuilding process has seen the return of Luke Williams and Bart Simonis on trombone and Andy Robson and Murdo Campbell on euphonium. The baritone section now comprises the experienced duo of former solo euphonium Andy McLean and Hilary Whitaker.

The tuba section has welcomed back Alastair Boag who has since been joined by Ross Mercer, whilst the top of the band has seen the signing of the talented Erin McSporran on soprano after enjoying her studies in Cardiff at the RWCMD.

The percussion section has also been strengthened with the signing of Steven Povey, whilst the important administration of the band is in the hands of Allan and Pat Murray.

Prentice boost

Allan added: "All this has taken time, but we have restructured properly and with long term objectives.

David Prentice's return in particular marks a significant moment — someone who spent 15 years with us in the past. His playing talents are hugely respected and admired so this is a huge boost."

In response, David said: "I'm excited and look forward to working towards to repeating the successes we had in my previous tenure with the band."

David's joins wife Jane and son Ruaridh in the cornet team, with Ruaridh already earmarked as a star for the future. The move allows the experienced Les Wood to step back to the bumper-up seat which he occupied for so long before leading the band for the last few years.

So many people have worked so hard to get us back to this point, and after further significant rebuilding we are looking forward to 2023 and beyond — starting n PerthAllan Wardrope

Major MD coup

Meanwhile, Hedley Benson's appointment as Musical Director is seen as a major coup, as Allan Wardrope explained.

"We have looked closely at the success having a single conductor in charge of musical development has had with other leading bands across the UK, so we are thrilled that Hedley has taken on this role.

Throughout our discussions we were so impressed with his drive and enthusiasm which, together with his musicianship marks the beginning of an exciting new period for the band on the contest and concert stage."

The Yorkshireman has enjoyed an outstanding professional career, being appointed co-principal trumpet with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra in 2008. He is a busy freelancer most recently playing guest principal with the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and London Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as taking time to return brass bands with the likes of the Fairey Band.

Speaking about his appointment he said: "I'm delighted to renew my association with Kirkintilloch. After playing principal cornet with the band many years ago it's great to join this thriving, energetic outfit at the helm as MD."

        

