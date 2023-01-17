                 

Whitburn honours excellence

Tenor horn star Andrew McMillan leads the prize winners at the Whitburn Band annual awards night.

wHITBURN band
  Band Manager Charlie Farren congratulated Andrew on his awards

Tuesday, 17 January 2023

        

The Whitburn Band has hosted its annual awards. The organisation, which encompasses its Scottish Champion senior band, Whitburn Heartlands, Whitburn Youth and Whitburn Wee Bands made the presentations at a special evening.

Horn double

The Senior band's Blue Riband 'Player of the Year' accolade went to rising horn star Andrew McMillan (above), who made it a double by also being named 'Players' Player of the Year'.

The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland student enjoyed a memorable first year in the solo horn role, producing outstanding contributions to major contest performances as well as on the concert stage.

The National Youth Brass Band of Scotland player also rounded off the year by being names in the '4BR Band of the Year'.

Robert Fraser, meanwhile, was named 'Bandsperson of the Year' for the third time. He was recognised for his excellence as a performer as well as being an invaluable librarian and archivist — the latter seeing him help curate an exhibition about the band at the town's Community Museum.

The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland student enjoyed a memorable first year in the solo horn role, producing outstanding contributions to major contest performances as well as on the concert stage4BR

Youth awards

The organisation's Heartlands, Youth and Wee Band also recognised their members at the annual awards.

Tenor horn player Tyler Clark was named 'Players' Player of the Year' for Heartlands, while Anne Kelly on flugel was named 'Bandsperson of the Year'.

In Whitburn Youth Band, awards were presented to cornet player Ross Gilchrist ('Player of the Year'), Amber Gourlay on flugel ('Bandsperson') and trombonist Roxy Clark ('Most Improved Player').

The achievements of Whitburn Wee Band members were also recognised. Georgia, Erin, Eilidh, Logan, Dylan and Nathaniel — who were all in attendance, received a certificate, whilst all other members will also be presented with certificates at a later date.

        

