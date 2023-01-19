Interview with Viggo Bjorge

We catch up with one of the leading figures in Norwegian banding as the movement prepares to return to National contesting in early February and as he prepares to inspire the next generation of young players in his new educational appointment.

4BR is joined for our regular podcast interviews by Viggo Bjørge — a highly respected figure in the Norwegian banding movement through his long term association with the Eikanger Bjorsvik Band, but also from 1st March the newly appointed head of the Manger Folkehøgskule/Folk High School near Bergen.

We caught up with him this week to ask him about his appointment and to find out a little more about the education tradition in the country — one that has encourages youngsters to become better people by choosing a year of informal study on a subject that really interests them.

First though — and with the National Championships about to return after a two year Covid-19 break — we asked him about the health of Norwegian banding as it prepares for the event at Bergen's iconic Grieg Hall.