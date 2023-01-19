                 

*
banner

News

Interview with Viggo Bjorge

We catch up with one of the leading figures in Norwegian banding as the movement prepares to return to National contesting in early February and as he prepares to inspire the next generation of young players in his new educational appointment.

Eiamger
  Viggo has enjoyed a long association with Norwegian banding

Thursday, 19 January 2023

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR is joined for our regular podcast interviews by Viggo Bjørge — a highly respected figure in the Norwegian banding movement through his long term association with the Eikanger Bjorsvik Band, but also from 1st March the newly appointed head of the Manger Folkehøgskule/Folk High School near Bergen.

We caught up with him this week to ask him about his appointment and to find out a little more about the education tradition in the country — one that has encourages youngsters to become better people by choosing a year of informal study on a subject that really interests them.

First though — and with the National Championships about to return after a two year Covid-19 break — we asked him about the health of Norwegian banding as it prepares for the event at Bergen's iconic Grieg Hall.

        

TAGS: Eikanger-Bjørsvik

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Eiamger

Interview with Viggo Bjorge

January 19 • We catch up with one of the leading figures in Norwegian banding as the movement prepares to return to National contesting in early February and as he prepares to inspire the next generation of young players in his new educational appointment.

wHITBURN band

Whitburn honours excellence

January 17 • Tenor horn star Andrew McMillan leads the prize winners at the Whitburn Band annual awards night.

New Zealand

New Zealand youth enjoy Marstering Arabian Nights

January 17 • The players of the National Youth Brass Band of New Zealand have been enjoying tackling demanding repertoire on their annual course under MD, Tyme Marsters.

Kirkintilloch

Kirkintilloch ready for new-build era

January 17 • The Kirkintilloch Band is approaching the Scottish Championships with renewed confidence after completing their rebuilding process with the addition of a new MD and principal cornet.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Vernon Building Society (Poynton) Brass Band

Sunday 29 January • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Richmond Brass Band

January 18 • Euphonium/baritone and bass vacancies (positions negotiable). Other players welcome.. . We are a friendly band with strong musicians playing to a good standard, and have recently appointed Tariq Ahmed as MD.

Ringwood and Burley Band

January 18 • TROMBONE PLAYERS NEEDED. Ringwood and Burley Band are a community brass band requiring Trombone players of any type to join them. We play about 12 small concerts a year. Rehearsals are every Friday evening at Greyfriars Community Centre, Ringwood, Hants.

Chinnor Silver

January 18 • Cornet & Bass trombone needed to complete our line-up for the Areas on the 19th of March. We can also just about squeeze a 3rd percussionist on the coach as well! We are a friendly 2nd sec band and we rehearse on a Wed eve. Weâ€™d love to hear from you.

Pro Cards »

Howard J Evans

MA (Dist), Mus.B (hons), ARCM (hons), LRAM, LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, composer, arranger, tutor and pianist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top