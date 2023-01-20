                 

News

McGee adds to the Police beat

Alex McGee takes over the role of Musical Director of the South Wales Police Band & Drums.

  Alex McGee takes on the role with immediate effect

Friday, 20 January 2023

        

The South Wales Police Band & Drums have appointed Alex McGee as their new Musical Director. It follows the retirement of conductor Jeff Traylor who held the post for the past five years.

Alex will take on the new role alongside his position as MD of Seindorf Arian Crwbin Silver based in west Wales. Crwbin will be returning to the Brangwyn Hall in March where they hope to qualify for the Cheltenham National Final for the second successive year.

Privilege

Speaking about his appointment Alex told 4BR: "Having previously played for the Essex Police Band it's a privilege to take on this role with the South Wales Police Band & Drums.

Last year I had the honour of writing and arranging the music for the National Police Memorial Service and have the utmost respect for the work the police undertake to protect us. I see this appointment as a way to support them musically."

        

TAGS: Crwbin Band



