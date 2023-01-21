Foden's and Gray partner ConductIT project

Foden's preparation and performances under Russell Gray are now part of the worldwide (and free) ConductIT programme.

The Foden's Band has spoken of its delight in being a featured artist alongside conductor Russell Gray as part of the innovative ConductIT project.

Funded with â‚¬436,000 of Erasmus+ Strategic Partnership money, ConductIT was developed by RNCM Head of Conducting, Prof Mark Heron, in conjunction with colleagues at the University of Stavanger, the University of Aveiro, and the Open University.

Leading lights

Described by Music Teacher magazine as, â€¦'a marvellous addition to the conducting pedagogy that manages to successfully provide meaningful takeaways for educators and budding conductors with a wide array of existing ability', the free resource is being used all over the world by individuals and educational institutions.

Foden's contribution with Russell Gray and has been added to the website. He stated that it was "an honour to be included alongside some of the world's leading lights in conducting education."

The duo is featured preparing and performing in the 2022 European Championships on 'Saints Triumphant' by Philip Wilby and 'Eden' by John Pickard.

The duo is featured preparing and performing in the 2022 European Championships on 'Saints Triumphant' by Philip Wilby and 'Eden' by John Pickard 4BR

Denis Wick

Free

Speaking about Conduct IT project, Mark Heron said: "We've been delighted with the response to ConductIT. The hardest thing has been convincing people that it doesn't cost anything — I can confirm it is absolutely free for individuals and institutions to use!

We are very grateful to Foden's, for allowing us to film their preparations for the recent European Championships."





To watch

Footage of Russell and Foden's contribution to the project can be found www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcyJ5AgvHfA