  The smile says it all...

A service of Remembrance brought a smile to the faces at City Hall in Bradford on the weekend.

Sasha Naumenko, aged 7, who fled the conflict in Ukraine last year with his family, enjoys listening to piper Craig McIntosh and tenor horn player Zoe Wright ahead of a special performance that was given at City Hall in Bradford on the weekend.

Remembrance

The ceremony which featured a Ukrainian Choir and Hammonds Band included a specially written work entitled, 'Remembrance' by Sandy Smith as well as Kenneth Downie's 'In Perfect Peace', to mark the public service of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the ongoing public duty to their country of the people of Ukraine.

The bands stated: "We were all very honoured to be part of this fantastic event."

Picture Copyright: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian