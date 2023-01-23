A weenie bit of percussion help for the Areas

If you are in need of some expert percussion advice and help then all you need to do is get in touch with Cory's Steve 'Weenie' Jones.

With the series of Regional Championship contest quickly appearing on the horizon, Cory percussionist Steve Jones will be offering invaluable advice and tips on how to meet the challenges of all five test-pieces.

Speaking to 4BR he said: "As always the various Area test-pieces pose different problems for percussionists — from simply getting enough players to play the parts to getting the best of the instruments on offer with your band and at the contest."

Experience

With years of title winning experience to fall back on, he added: "All this takes organising and working out, so I hope I can pass on tips all different aspects as well as show some of the 'tricks' that can be used to cover things."

Steve will be available to come to your bandroom to cover team organisation and set-up, technique and tips to improve colour and effect, and how to get the best out of the instruments you have and are required to play on at the contest.

I love meeting up with different teams of players and finding out how they work. Percussion tends to either get overlooked or underappreciated at times, but if I can help please let me know and I'll try and help Steve Jones

Help

Any interested parties can email Steve at: weenstix30@hotmail.co.uk