Interview with Katy Jones

We talk to the principal trombone of the Halle Orchestra to find out more about her musical life and her commitment to ensuring the next generation of youngsters get the same chances she had to enjoy music making on their own terms.

Katy Jones
  Katy Jones is enjoying giving free lessons to the youngsters at Meltham & Meltham Mills Band

Monday, 23 January 2023

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR is joined for out latest podcast interview by Katy Jones — principal trombone of the Halle Orchestra.

A former winner of the BBC 2 Young Musician of the Year title, her journey to becoming one of the UKs leading professional orchestral trombonists has not been quite what people may have expected — and perhaps what makes her commitment to inspiring the next generation of young brass players in her local community even more interesting.

We caught up with her to find out more about her early brass banding life, her decision to study pharmacy at university before moving into full time professional playing, and her passion and commitment to teaching music to the next generation of brass band players through her link to Meltham & Meltham Mills Band and the Halle Orchestra's innovative outreach programmes.

Image copyright: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

        

