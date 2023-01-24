Radio: Sunday Bandstand 22nd January

Sunday Bandstand: 22nd January
Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.
The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.
Enjoy:
https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-22-january-2023/
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Olympus March
George Hawkins
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: James Watson
Music of Thanksgiving
Kenneth Downie
Brass Band Bacchus Lennik
MD: Bart van Neyghem
The Lion King:
Elton John & Hans Zimmer arr. Alan Fernie
Brighouse and Rastrick Band
MD: David Hirst
A Winter Sunday
Gilles Rocha arr. Bertrand Moren
Soloist: Lionel Fumeaux
La Concordia Vertroz Band
MD: Bertrand Moren
The Second Waltz from the Jazz Suite
Dimitri Shostakovich arr. Alan Fernie
Canny Brass (Switzerland)
MD: Hans Nigg
Jenny Jones
Arr. Michael Hopkinson
Soloist: Gordon Higginbottom
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: Markus Bach
Blackbird Special
Dirty Dozen Brass Band arr. Reid Gilje
Tredegar Town Band
MD: Ian Porthouse
Kyrie Eleison (Lord Have Mercy Upon Us)
Vato Kakhidze
Swiss Army Band
MD: Andreas Sporri
March of the Kings Men
Denis James Plater
National Band of New Zealand
MD: Norman Thorn — 1967
Pique Dame (The Queen of Spades)
Franz von Suppe
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper
Fantasy on North Country Tunes
Ernest Tomlinson
Halifax Choral Society
Britannia Building Society Band
MD: John Pryce Jones
You are the Sunshine of my life
Stevie Wonder arr. Goff Richards
Desford Colliery Band
MD: Frank Renton
Born to Battle
Brenton Broadstock
Ransome Band
MD: Graham O'Connor
AndalucÃa
Enrique Granados arr. Howard Snell
Soloist: Simon Stonehouse
Williams Fairey Band
MD: Bryan Hurdley
Slipstream
Philip Sparke
Brass Band Willebroek
MD: Frans Violet
Oberon Overture
Carl Maria von Weber arr. J. A. Greenwood
Kings of Brass
MD: James Scott
All Through the Night
Gordon Langford
The Virtuosi Brass Band of Great Britain
MD: James Scott
Where our flag waves Op.473
Johann Strauss II arr. Sandy Smith
Hammonds Band
MD: Morgan Griffiths
Enjoy the show...