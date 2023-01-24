                 

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 22nd January

More great music to enjoy as we move into 2023 with Chris Helme.

bANDSTAND
  More great brass band music from Chris Helme

Tuesday, 24 January 2023

        

Sunday Bandstand: 22nd January

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk

Enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-22-january-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Olympus March
George Hawkins
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: James Watson

Music of Thanksgiving
Kenneth Downie
Brass Band Bacchus Lennik
MD: Bart van Neyghem

The Lion King:
Elton John & Hans Zimmer arr. Alan Fernie
Brighouse and Rastrick Band
MD: David Hirst

A Winter Sunday
Gilles Rocha arr. Bertrand Moren
Soloist: Lionel Fumeaux
La Concordia Vertroz Band
MD: Bertrand Moren

The Second Waltz from the Jazz Suite
Dimitri Shostakovich arr. Alan Fernie
Canny Brass (Switzerland)
MD: Hans Nigg

Jenny Jones
Arr. Michael Hopkinson
Soloist: Gordon Higginbottom
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: Markus Bach

Blackbird Special
Dirty Dozen Brass Band arr. Reid Gilje
Tredegar Town Band
MD: Ian Porthouse

Kyrie Eleison (Lord Have Mercy Upon Us)
Vato Kakhidze
Swiss Army Band
MD: Andreas Sporri

March of the Kings Men
Denis James Plater
National Band of New Zealand
MD: Norman Thorn — 1967

Pique Dame (The Queen of Spades)
Franz von Suppe
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper

Fantasy on North Country Tunes
Ernest Tomlinson
Halifax Choral Society
Britannia Building Society Band
MD: John Pryce Jones

You are the Sunshine of my life
Stevie Wonder arr. Goff Richards
Desford Colliery Band
MD: Frank Renton

Born to Battle
Brenton Broadstock
Ransome Band
MD: Graham O'Connor

AndalucÃ­a
Enrique Granados arr. Howard Snell
Soloist: Simon Stonehouse
Williams Fairey Band
MD: Bryan Hurdley

Slipstream
Philip Sparke
Brass Band Willebroek
MD: Frans Violet

Oberon Overture
Carl Maria von Weber arr. J. A. Greenwood
Kings of Brass
MD: James Scott

All Through the Night
Gordon Langford
The Virtuosi Brass Band of Great Britain
MD: James Scott

Where our flag waves Op.473
Johann Strauss II arr. Sandy Smith
Hammonds Band
MD: Morgan Griffiths

Rhythm and Blues — Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

