Radio: Sunday Bandstand 22nd January

More great music to enjoy as we move into 2023 with Chris Helme.

Sunday Bandstand: 22nd January

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk

Enjoy:



https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-22-january-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Olympus March

George Hawkins

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: James Watson

Music of Thanksgiving

Kenneth Downie

Brass Band Bacchus Lennik

MD: Bart van Neyghem

The Lion King:

Elton John & Hans Zimmer arr. Alan Fernie

Brighouse and Rastrick Band

MD: David Hirst

A Winter Sunday

Gilles Rocha arr. Bertrand Moren

Soloist: Lionel Fumeaux

La Concordia Vertroz Band

MD: Bertrand Moren

The Second Waltz from the Jazz Suite

Dimitri Shostakovich arr. Alan Fernie

Canny Brass (Switzerland)

MD: Hans Nigg

Jenny Jones

Arr. Michael Hopkinson

Soloist: Gordon Higginbottom

Brass Band Berner Oberland

MD: Markus Bach

Blackbird Special

Dirty Dozen Brass Band arr. Reid Gilje

Tredegar Town Band

MD: Ian Porthouse

Kyrie Eleison (Lord Have Mercy Upon Us)

Vato Kakhidze

Swiss Army Band

MD: Andreas Sporri

March of the Kings Men

Denis James Plater

National Band of New Zealand

MD: Norman Thorn — 1967

Pique Dame (The Queen of Spades)

Franz von Suppe

Cory Band

MD: Philip Harper

Fantasy on North Country Tunes

Ernest Tomlinson

Halifax Choral Society

Britannia Building Society Band

MD: John Pryce Jones

You are the Sunshine of my life

Stevie Wonder arr. Goff Richards

Desford Colliery Band

MD: Frank Renton

Born to Battle

Brenton Broadstock

Ransome Band

MD: Graham O'Connor

AndalucÃ­a

Enrique Granados arr. Howard Snell

Soloist: Simon Stonehouse

Williams Fairey Band

MD: Bryan Hurdley

Slipstream

Philip Sparke

Brass Band Willebroek

MD: Frans Violet

Oberon Overture

Carl Maria von Weber arr. J. A. Greenwood

Kings of Brass

MD: James Scott

All Through the Night

Gordon Langford

The Virtuosi Brass Band of Great Britain

MD: James Scott

Where our flag waves Op.473

Johann Strauss II arr. Sandy Smith

Hammonds Band

MD: Morgan Griffiths

Rhythm and Blues — Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...