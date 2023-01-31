New signings at Enderby

The Enderby Band has welcomed new signings as it prepares for its Midlands Area Championships challenge.

The Enderby Band has announced the signing of cornet player Maisie Lee.

The music graduate has enjoyed a successful military career performing at many prestigious events in the UK and abroad as well as undertaking tours of Iraq and Afghanistan.

Following relocation to Market Harborough Maisie enjoyed a decade long tenure with the band before making the move to Enderby in time for the Midlands Regional Championships.

Looking forward

Maisie said: "I've loved depping for Enderby over the last year. I'm excited to join on a permanent basis and am looking forward to the challenges that playing with a championship band will bring."

Speaking about the appointment, Musical Director, Steve Phillips said: "Maisie has been a superb dep over the last year and we are pleased she has joined us. It has also given us the opportunity to shuffle the section to maximise the qualities of all our cornet players. We recently said farewell to Alex Baldwin and we wish him well for the future."

Alongside Maisie, we have also welcomed Phil Ash on Eb bass, Colin Pearson on percussion and Melissa Brown on solo trombone and have further appointments to come Enderby Band

Denis Wick

Further signings

Band Chairman, Ian Hayto added: "Alongside Maisie, we have also welcomed Phil Ash on Eb bass, Colin Pearson on percussion and Melissa Brown on solo trombone and have further appointments to come."