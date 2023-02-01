                 

Welsh trio ready for Euro experience

A trio of talented young Welsh players will represent their nation in Sweden as part of the European Youth Brass Band

Wales EuroYouth
  Ellie, Elisabeth (centre) and Ioan will represent Wales in the European Youth Brass Band

Wednesday, 01 February 2023

        

A trio of young Welsh players are looking forward to representing their nation as part of the 2023 European Youth Brass Band in Malmo in May.

Exiting festival

Elisabeth Rogers, Ellie Carlsen and Ioan Jones will meet up with players from across the continent under the baton of guest conductor Per-Otto Johansson and being part of what promises to be an exciting festival in Sweden.

The trio are all members of the Llywdcoed Band and students at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff, and will fly out to meet up on 29th of April before returning after the Farewell Concert on Sunday 7th of May,

Huge honour

Elisabeth told 4BR: "It is a huge honour to represent Wales and we are very grateful to the support given to us to be able to make the trip. There is so much to look forward to and we can't wait to meet new friends and play great music together."

        

TAGS: Llwydcoed

