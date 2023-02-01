BBCA Conducting Competition now open for worldwide entries

The flagship Brass Band Conductors' Association Conducting Competition is now open for entries.

The annual competition is the BBCA's flagship event and provides the opportunity for conductors at all levels from across the globe.

Candidates are asked to submit video entries by the close of Thursday 13th April for shortlisting. 12 semi-finalists will then be chosen and will be invited to take part in the final competition day at Eccles Town Hall on Saturday 17th June.

Building on success

Speaking of the event, BBCA Chair, James Holt said: "After the success of the 2022 competition we are excited to be once again inviting people to take part.

We are keen to offer opportunities to all conductors and this competition provides a wonderful platform to work with some of the UK's finest bands as well as receiving personalised feedback from experts in the field of conducting."

He added: "It's a great opportunity to gain feedback on conducting skills and previously this has been a platform from which people have launched their careers. I encourage as many conductors as possible to enter."

What's involved?

Candidates will submit video entries for shortlisting by the BBCA panel for consideration to be invited to take part in the in-person semi-final.

They will conduct a 15-minute rehearsal of the Hammonds Band on a section of set-test pieces, closely observed by two adjudicators.

Six conductors will progress to the final, which will consist of a rehearsal and performance of a concert item as part of the evening's gala concert.



All semi-finalists will receive feedback from the adjudication panel on their conducting skills. All non-shortlisted BBCA members will also receive audio feedback on their videos.

Prizes

Prizes include presentations to the top three finalists, the best UK-based participant, and a prize bundle for the winner including a year's free BBCA membership, a cash prize of £200, and the opportunity to work in rehearsal and performance with a championship brass band.

There is also a prize for the best non UK-based entrant. Last year's winner, Boris Oppliger, was thrilled to work with Russell Gray and the Foden's Band in their National Championship preparations, and to conduct them at the Regent Hall on the eve of the Final.

New webinar and resource

To assist those who may be submitting a video for the first time, or who want to improve their conducting skills using video, a free webinar with Russell Grey is available to attend on Thursday 16th February.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/395

Brass Bands England have also put together a guide to recording and submitting your conducting video, which can be used to help prepare for competitions or as a resource to improve your conducting style and technique.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/member/resource/conducting-competitions-creating-your-video

How can I enter?

The cost of entry into the competition is £50 for the video entry round, with an extra 20% discount for BBCA members. For those chosen to go through to the semi-final a further payment of £50 will be required, with BBCA members again eligible for a 20% discount.

Anyone joining the Association when entering will be entitled to the discounted entry price. All funds raised go directly to support the competition.

Entry is open now via the events page of the Brass Bands England website.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/events