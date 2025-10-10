The composer's viewpoint

Edward Gregson talks about 'Symphony in Two Movements' to Dr Robert Childs — as well as previewing it on Radio 3 before the contest day itself.

Ahead of the Royal Albert Hall National Final, Edward Gregson, the composer of the set-work, 'Symphony in Two Movements', has given in-depth insight into his composition in conversation with Dr Robert Childs from the Kapitol Music Panel.

Most complete

He talks about it in comparison to his other brass band compositions — calling it the "most complete" he has written for the medium.

He also gives a personal opinion on where he feels bands may "come unstick"with it — technically and musically in its two parts, as well as talking about its overall structure and inspiration.

He also touches on his use of subtle tempi markings and the relationship between them, as well as the 'golden section' of romantic inclinations in the second movement 'Variation 3' and where the emotion should be fully released in ecstasy.

To listen:

Part 1:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSeWnYKVJVU

Part 2:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lWohNjUm4kQ

Radio 3

Edward Gregson will also be a guest on Radio 3's flagship music programme 'In Tune' on Friday 10th October at 5.00pm talking about the work, the contest and his latest CD release of his music which includes Ross Knight performing his 'Tuba Concerto'.

To listen:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m002k45r

