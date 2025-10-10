Make sure you pick up the latest releases at the Albert Hall

The World of Brass trade stand will be packed with musical goodies — from the study score of 'Symphony in Two Movements' to the latest releases from Cory, Tredegar, Brett Baker and the ISB.

The World of Brass trade stand will be full of brass band recordings and music for visitors to the National Championships at the Royal Albert Hall to enjoy on Saturday.

Study score and Regionals

Not only will you be able to purchase your study score of Edward Gregson's 'Symphony in Two Movements', you can also pick up the very latest CD releases too.

For those already looking ahead to 2026 there is the annual Regional Championship test-pieces release — with a chance to become more familiar with the set-works of Martin Ellerby, Andrew Wainright, Philip Harper, Gordon Langford and Eric Ball.

Cory Cornerstone and Heroic Baker

You can also enjoy the latest 'Cornerstone' works of 'Life Divine', 'Pageantry', 'Festival Music', 'Salute to Youth' and 'Masquerade' performed by Cory Band under MD, Philip Harper.

Their solo trombone star, Brett Baker has just released his latest CD, 'The Heroic Trombone' with works from Gordon Jacob, Rob Wiffin, Ray Steadman-Allen, Christian Lindberg, Friedrich August Belcke and Brenton Broadstock, as well as John Barry, Walter Donaldson, Leo Zimmerman and Puccini.

Tredegar Odyssey and ISB Heritage





Tredegar Band explored more contemporary repertoire with their latest recording 'Brass Odyssey' which features the compositions of critically acclaimed composer Robin Stevens — from the imposing title track to solos and duet features — including a world premiere of a new tuba work featuring Les Neish.

The International Staff Band of the Salvation Army also adds to its acclaimed 'Heritage' series with works from the 2000s, including those from the pens of Kevin Norbury, Kenneth Downie, Peter Graham and William Himes.

You can't miss the stand — its right in the main entranceâ€¦