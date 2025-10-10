What's your National knowledge like?

The Swiss brass band website 'Brass Band News' is testing your knowledge of the winners of the National Championship title to see how many you can name in the right years since 1900.

Interest around the banding world about the Royal Albert Hall National Final is such that not only are people able to follow the live commentary provided by 4BR on Saturday to try and find out who will be crowned the new 2025 Champion Band of Great Britain, but they can also test their historical banding knowledge too.

The Swiss brass band website Brass Band News ( www.brassbandnews.info) has come up with a cracking quiz.

Name every winner

All you have to try and do is name every winner of the title — from 1900 to 2025. You have 25 minutes to accomplish the feat (hopefully by not looking at the 4BR archive of results to help you).

Give it a go and see how you do — there are famous names as well as some unfamiliar ones too, whilst there is a little bit of help as the name of the winning conductor has been given.

We wonder if anyone can do it without having a sneaky look at the record books...

Try it

Go to:

https://de.sporcle.com/games/brassbandnews/national-brass-band-champions-of-great-britain