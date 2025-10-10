Friday night Gregson spotlights

You will be spoilt for a Gregson choice between the ISB and Ian Bousfield and Foden's and Mike Lovatt if you are in London this evening.

If you are in London on Friday evening (10th October) ahead of the Royal Albert Hall National Championship, then why not enjoy making the choice between two fantastic pre-event concerts.

ISB and Bousfield

The International Staff Band of The Salvation Army under the baton of Dr Stephen Cobb will at taking to the stage at the Royal College of Music at 7.30pm for an evening dedicated to the music of Edward Gregson.

It will be introduced by Paul Hindmarsh with the composer in attendance to talk about his works — from his earliest brass band march, 'Dalaro' as well as a world premiere of the mediation 'Here Us When We Pray', and two seminal compositions, 'Variations on Laudate Dominum' and 'Connotations'.

The guest soloist is the remarkable Ian Bousfield, who will also be joining Stephen in the box to judge at the contest on Saturday.

Tickets at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/t-ojgjjjx

Foden's and Lovatt

Meanwhile at Regent Hall (8.00pm) Foden's Band led by Russell Gray and Michael Fowles will provide their pre-contest mix of entertainment and test-piece preview insight alongside their guest soloist, trumpet star Mike Lovatt.

There are works by Kenneth Downie and Tom Davoren to Malcolm Arnold, Goff Richards and the Mamas and Papas, whilst Mike showcases some of the works that will be featured on his forthcoming CD with the band.

The concert is supported by Yamaha with tickets available via:

https://www.priorbooking.com/u/fodens or tickets@fodensband.co.uk