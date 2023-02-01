                 

News

Fountain Bach for more Hummel

Newly appointed Bach artist James Fountain will take to the stage to perform the Hummel Trumpet Concerto for the second time in a week — this time with the London Symphony Orchestra.

James Fountain
  James Fountain has become a Bach Artist

Wednesday, 01 February 2023

        

James Fountain will give his second high profile performance of Johann Nepomuk Hummel's famous 'Trumpet Concerto in Eb Major' in less than a week as he takes to the stage at the Barbican Centre in London on Thursday (2nd February) evening.

Following the acclaim received for his rendition at the RNCM Brass Band Festival alongside Tredegar Band led by Ian Porthouse last weekend, on this occasion he will be accompanied by his 'own band', with the London Symphony Orchestra directed by Ryan Wigglesworth.

Bach artist

It also follows the news that the Professor of Trumpet at the Royal College of Music and Royal Academy of Music, and member of the brass ensemble Septura and new music group Neoteric Ensemble has been signed as a Bach Artist.

He has chosen to play on a Bach Stradivarius LR180S37 Bb trumpet, Bach Artisan ADE190S Eb/D trumpet, Bach Stradivarius 184ML Bb cornet and a Bach Stradivarius 183G flugel horn.

The company stated: "It is hoped that this new artist relationship with James will extend opportunities for Bach to inspire trumpet artists at every level, and offer access to the unique wealth of knowledge and playing hints and tips, that only a prestigious artist such as James can offer."

Footsteps

The move to Bach is the latest endorsement for the player steeped in a brass band hinterland, and who has become one of the most sought after orchestral players of his generation culminating in him following in the footsteps of luminaries such as Willie Lang, Maurice Murphy, Rod Franks and Philip Cobb in holding the principal trumpet role at the London Symphony Orchestra.

Hiss 2022 CD release, 'Keep the Music Playing' receiving widespread critical acclaim, becoming both the 4barsrest and Brass Band World magazine 'Solo CD of the Year'.

this new artist relationship with James will extend opportunities for Bach to inspire trumpet artists at every levelBach

Thrilled

Speaking about the news he said: "I'm thrilled to link together with Bach Brass in this way after falling in love with their instruments over the past few months.

The legendary Bach sound has always been recognised throughout the brass playing world but the intonation and responsiveness of these world class instruments has been most impressive. The consistency across Bach's whole range of trumpets gives me all the tools I need whether I'm at the back of the LSO, in the recording studio or as a soloist.

I'm delighted to have the opportunity to play these fantastic instruments and I look forward to many exciting collaborations in the future."

        

