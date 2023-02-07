                 

*
banner

News

Brass Bands Archive set to open

The Brass Bands Archive will open in Huddersfield next month — and you can boo a spot to enjoy at your leisure.

HERIAGE
  The archive will be hosted at the University of Huddersfield

Tuesday, 07 February 2023

        

The Brass Bands Archive will open next month at its new home at the University of Huddersfield.

It will be hosted at Heritage Quay, the university's archive service, opening with a special celebratory exhibition: 'Brass Bands: History and Culture'.

Free event

The free opening event will take place on Saturday 4th & Sunday 5th March and will run until 23rd April. It will feature archive material, memorabilia, trophies, scores and photographs, many of which are to be displayed for the first time.

The weekend will also offer an opportunity to present questions about the archive and its contents to Brass Bands England's knowledgeable volunteers.

Yorkshire Championships

The exhibition opening coincides with the Yorkshire Regional Championships, also taking place in Huddersfield on March 4th & 5th at the nearby Town Hall, a short walk from the Heritage Quay site.

Anyone attending the Championships is welcome to visit the archive.

Over the past year Brass Bands England has shared highlights from the Brass Bands Archive across social media.

Members of the BBE team and knowledgeable volunteers will be present, offering an opportunity to present questions about the archive.

Book your spot

You can book your spot to view the archive to ensure you don't miss out at:
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/393

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Yorkshire

Yorkshire runners announced

February 7 • The list of Yorkshire bands that will look to claim their places at London and Cheltenham later this year have been announced.

Tredegar

Tredegar to work with composers for contemporary festival

February 7 • Six composers will work with Tredegar Band and the Vale of Glamorgan Festival to add new contemporary works for the medium.

Corsin Tuor

Tuor takes Red Priest challenge with Kingdom

February 7 • Swiss conductor Corsin Tuor will lead the 'Red Priest' challenge of Kingdom Brass at the forthcoming Scottish Championships.

Budget

SBBA joins protest at Midlothan proposals

February 7 • A council proposal that could lead to the loss of jobs and barriers to free music tuition are being fought against in Scotland.

What's on »

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 11 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

The GUS Band - From Rothwell with Love

Saturday 18 February • Holy Trinity Church. Squires Hill. Rothwell, Kettering. Northamptonshire. NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 26 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Vacancies »

Lydney Band

February 7 • We have a vacancy for a Bb BASS. We are an ambitious Third Section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean, Glos. Rehearsal - Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucester.

Uppermill Band

February 7 • UPPERMILL BAND (2nd Section)URGENTLY REQUIRE AN EEb BASS PLAYER, initially to complete our team for the NW Regional Contest on 26th Feb and beyond. If you are looking for a change or just able to help for the contest UPPERMILL BAND REALLY NEED YOU!,

Oxford Cherwell Brass

February 5 • We are looking for Cornets (position negotiable) and Percussion for the Area Contest & beyond. Come join our friendly, easy-going band based in Kidlington, Oxford. Rehearsals are Wednesday evenings plus Sunday mornings in the run-up to the Area Contest.

Pro Cards »

Alex McGee

MA BMus PGCE
Conductor & Composer

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top