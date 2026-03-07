Report & Results: 2026 Yorkshire Regional Championships

Area title success for Hepworth, South Yorkshire Police, Hatfield & Askern Colliery, Drighlington and Queensbury Music Centre on a weekend of memorable individual and collective excellence.

On a weekend of memorable personal achievements, it was the collective excellence of Hepworth Band that saw them crowned Yorkshire Champion.

In claiming the Championship Section title for the first time in their 144 year history though, it also reinforced the substance of their recent extended run of fine form inspired by MD Ryan Watkins — one reflective of his engaging self-confidence that has seeped deep into their contesting DNA.

Most complete

Bold and secure in execution, their 'Elgar Variations' also struck an interpretive chord with adjudicators Dr Stephen Cobb and Mareika Gray with its clearly defined stylistic contrasts and authoritative, impassioned certainty.

Speaking later to 4BR the duo felt that they gave the "most complete" performance on a day when other high-class contenders just faltered.

That was further endorsed by Dr Cobb's thoughtful precised pre-results analysis that emphasised the need for security built on stylistic contrast, ("rubato, not sugar coated"), tempi consideration, dynamic relevance and tonal balance. Martin Ellerby he felt had created an essence of Elgarian song and dance, that despite its appreciations also eschewed pastiche.

No dark horse

After coming runner-up last year (going on to claim a top-six finish at the Albert Hall), Hepworth is no longer a 'dark horse' at major events (as they playfully reminded 4BR). The post-results celebrations on the stage endorsed just how significant that will now be viewed by rivals.

With a team of high-class soloists (led by 'Best Principal Cornet', Adam Hofland-Ward) adding to their ensemble solidity, they will be a pre-contest favourite for the Grand Shield in May. Away from the contest platform their musical ambition will also see them give a performance of Gavin Higgins' immense 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' with Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra in April.

MD reflections

Little wonder their emotional MD later reflected on his Facebook page: "Well where to even start with my feelings about yesterday? A fabulous set of musicians have worked so hard over the past few years to establish themselves as a 'top' band.

We have so many young players that continue to learn and improve and I'm delighted for the Jigby stalwarts that have been in the band for decades and finally achieved their first Yorkshire title in the band's 144-year history. It means so much to them and everyone along with the supporters and I'm so delighted to play my small part in the victory."

On this form, there could well be more to come very soon.

Old winners denied

Victory also marked the first time since 2009 that a new name will be engraved on the People Challenge Cup, as former multiple champions Grimethorpe and Brighouse & Rastrick were left to battle for the second qualification place on offer.

In the end it was Grimethorpe, inspired by their Belgian conductor Frans Violet who gave a performance that brought back memories of some of their finest past Yorkshire victories to secure an Albert Hall berth for the first time since 2019.

It will be a busy October weekend, as the night before the National Final they will be playing to full house audience with a 'Brassed Off' anniversary concert. If they team up with the Belgian again who knows what fairytale ending may arise?

A second successive third placed finish meant Brighouse missed out on a Kensington berth for the first time since 2022. David King drew a deeply characterised account that was perhaps just tarnished by a series of minor blemishes — although not by the eloquent excellence of 'Best Instrumentalist' Chris Robertson on euphonium.

No defence

For defending champion Black Dyke, hopes of making it a 'double' hat-trick were also dashed by minor errors that pockmarked the deep set polish of their account. The safeguard of pre-qualification will have offered some balm of comfort, but MD Prof Nicholas Childs left the stage perhaps knowing it was not to be yet another title success.

Rothwell Temperance's boldly confident approach made for a thrilling, if inconsistently executed account in coming fifth (their excellent percussion team were the first recipients of the Ray Payne 'Best Percussion' trophy).

Meanwhile, Hammond's more tempered approach also suffered just a few too blemishes as they ended sixth, although their young flugel star Noah Mallinson took the 'Best Soloist' award with a wonderful display of mature musicality.

Behind them the standard was more variable.

Carlton Main almost but not quite delivered on Allan Withington's persuasive take on the score, whilst the likes of Yorkshire Imperial through to Old Silkstone won't have too much cause for complaint after artisan accounts didn't quite have that extra level of stylistic polish or security to trouble the leading contenders.

First Section:

Echoes of conducting feats of a bygone era had banding historians searching the record books after Leigh Baker led South Yorkshire Police and Marsden Silver to an impressive one-two finish in the First Section.

No one has certainly done it in Yorkshire at this level, or in the other sections around the country in recent memory, so Leigh may well be a member of a very exclusive club.

Musical thoughtfulness

It also came on the demanding challenges of 'Variations on 'Was Lebet' thanks to a great deal of musical thoughtfulness and personal commitment after a year when the capricious nature of contesting has been put in its true perspective for the popular MD. It made the achievement even more admirable.

The judges (Gary Davies and Steve Pritchard-Jones) were in no doubt that his informed approach with both renditions that emphasised stylistic nuance through subtle variants in pace, tempo and balance was worthy of the qualification invitations to York.

Margin ahead

South Yorkshire Police's rendition was also built on a formidable 'Best Basses' foundation as well as an excellent 'Best Soloist' in Adrian Green amongst others who also shone throughout.

Marsden meanwhile also benefited from impressive ensemble security as well as their own solo 'star' in their excellent euphonium player Rhys Edwards.

Collectively though the duo were a margin ahead of the rest of the field — the difference between the celebrations of title victory and joyful qualification, small but defined.

Real highlight

Little wonder Leigh later described the day as, "a real highlight in my conducting journey" — one which will now see both bands' head into the Championship Section in 2027.



He added, "...and thanks for trusting me and 'doing as agreed'. The run up took lots of thought and I thank both bands for their flexibility, hard work and professionalism. Resilience was on show in buckets full!"

He also took the opportunity to dedicate the success to his wife Vanessa who has battled serious health issues in the past 18 months. "She's the bravest person I've ever met and it was so good to share the stage, and the win with her."

At least 60 players, supporters and countless people in the banding world who know the couple would offer their support and best wishes.

More thought

With the title and qualification places clearly sorted, the judges revealed that they did have a great deal more to think about with the other prize-winning positions.

In the end the duo opted for well-structured accounts from Elland Silver, City of Bradford (aided by 'Best Soprano', Dale Garner) and Horbury Victoria. All displayed high quality First Section attributes that will surely be built on over the next year under their talented MDs, whilst there was much to enjoy in a contest of encouraging overall standard from the other contenders.

Second Section:

After enjoying an immensely successful tenure as principal cornet of Black Dyke Band at these championships, Richard Marshall grasped the immediate opportunity since his departure to secure his first Yorkshire Area title win with Hatfield & Askern Colliery.

There are sure to be more victories to come after a commanding account of Philip Harper's '20,000 Leagues under the Sea', sardine- packed with confident solo and ensemble playing, drawn from an informed understanding of a colourful score that had a clearly defined narrative arc from start to finish.

Performance to match

Little wonder he later said on his Facebook page: "What a fabulous day", adding, "great preparation, brilliant draw and a performance to match".

Few would disagree. Speaking after the results, adjudicator Prof Philip Wilby (joined by Jacob De Haan) said that it was, "outstanding in its understanding". Given that earlier he commended all the bands on what he said had been "a spectacular day when many deserved recognition", it was high praise indeed.

Family ties

Victory saw Hatfield return to the National Finals for the first time since 2019, as Richard celebrated alongside his family (all of whom played in the ranks), bolstered by the additional silverware given as winning conductor.

In addition, their solo cornet Joe Clarbour showed that he is a player moulded by his conductor's influence in winning the 'Best Principal Cornet' prize with leadership and solo contributions of the highest quality.

Rival quality

There was certainly quality from their main rivals, led by the excellent Kippax under James Beecham. They displayed the essential aquatic elements of "fluidity and solidity"of the coral kingdom and Nautilus submarine Prof Wilby spoke about in his dryly humoured, but expertly pointed pre-results synopsis.

Hard on their heels came Slaithwaite, as they just missed out after delivering an atmospheric account (aided by their 'Best Basses'), whilst there was a great deal to enjoy from the solid top-six finishers of Strata Brass, Meltham & Meltham Mills and Barnsley Metropolitan, as well as the other well led contenders.

Third Section:

Although some rather predictable social media conspiracy theories arose after the Third Section results were subject to secondary scrutiny, any misconceived doubts were unfounded.

The professional action of the scrutineers and judges Prof Philip Wilby and Jacob De Haan ensured that the correct result was confirmed. The statement by the Regional Committee issued the following day gave clarity.

Rather than being an unfortunate error that could have been exacerbated by a lack of oversight, it was in fact an endorsement of good practice in contest management.

Sceptics will forever remain such, but any outlandish opinions were just that.

Reality

The reality was that the contest was won in fine style by Drighlington with a commanding account under John Roberts that according to Jacob De Haan's pre-results remarks, captured "the lyrical core"of Gordon Langford's work.

The composer's organ composition skills (appreciated by both judges as accomplished players) had seen him create an atmospheric score full of texture and chordal balance, dynamic contrasts and style. As Jacob De Haan added, it made for "a great test of the bands" — from the long melodic lines of the brooding opening to the idiosyncratic waltz and the puffing energy of the finale.

Combination of elements

Drighlington brought this "combination of elements" together with a level of authority and sophistication that spoke not only of the informed understating of their experienced MD, but also the players confidence is delivering on his wishes (led by their 'Best Trombone Player).

Although the band has slipped down the sections from the days when it played in the Championships Section in 2020, this was a thoroughly deserved victory that could well mark a resurgence in contesting fortunes. On this form they will be a band to watch out for in York.

Wetherby delight

Joining them there will be a delighted Wetherby & District, after they finally made the step from a trio of near misses in the last three years to claim their place under Craig Ratcliffe with a performance that also created an atmospheric moorland feel.

The music certainly brought the best out of the 11 contenders, with Dronfield just a whisker away from qualification in third and with Wakefield Metropolitan, Rockingham and Loxley making up a high quality top-six with the other bands not far behind.

Fourth Section:

Queensbury Music Centre successfully retained the Fourth Section title with a thoroughly impressive rendition of Eric Ball's 'Indian Summer'.

It perhaps made for an easy job for judges Alan Fernie and Colum O'Shea, but they must have also simply enjoyed the way in which Chris Lewis and his ensemble breathed new life into an old score with respectful appreciation of style and full command of banding basics.

Clear winner

It was a clear winner. After coming runner-up at the National Finals last year, they will travel to York confident of going one better. They are a highly impressive band (aided by their award-winning perc team) that wouldn't be out of place one or two sections higher.

Joining them there for the first time since 2018 will be Garforth Brass, as the vastly experienced Gordon Eddison drew a lovely performance from his band, enhanced by a splendid individual contribution from their 'Best Soloist' euphonium player.

It provided to be good enough to pip a nicely portrayed account form third placed Thurcroft Welfare, with the remaining top-six places in a contest that although not attracting any additional entries this year certainly showed that there is a foundation of hard working, well led bands in the region.

Plaudits

The Yorkshire Championships arguably remains the most eagerly awaited and well supported event in the Area series, with visitors from all parts of the UK, Europe and beyond (including composers Martin Ellerby and Andrew Wainwright), as well as media coverage from regional and national outlets.

Robert Turnbull and his team offer a warm, professional welcome (the food provided is superb) and are eager to encourage participation and inclusion with an eye to the future.

Initiatives such as the partnership with Yorkshire Music Future Fund sponsoring scholarships for the youngest players in each section, the link with Red Admiral Academy to help give budding adjudicators first hand contest experience and the presentation of new prizes and award banners, signals a contest that remains a vibrant hub of activity to support the usual musical excellence.

Iwan Fox and Malcolm Wood

It means so much to them and everyone along with the supporters and I'm so delighted to play my small part in the victory Hepworth MD, Ryan Watkins

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Results:

Championship Section:

Set Work: Elgar Variations (Martin Ellerby)

Adjudicator: Dr Stephen Cobb; Mareika Gray

1. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins)*

2. Grimethorpe Colliery (Frans Violet)*

3. Brighouse & Rastrick (Prof David King)

4. Black Dyke (Prof Nicholas J. Childs)**

5. Rothwell Temperance (David Roberts)

6. Hammonds (Morgan Griffiths)

7. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington)

8. Yorkshire Imperial (Ian McElligott)

9. Stannington (Sam Fisher)

10. Skelmanthorpe (Jonathan Bates)

11. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty)

12. Old Silkstone (Norman Law)

Best Principal Cornet: Adam Hofland Ward (Hepworth)

Best Instrumentalist: Chris Robertson (Brighouse & Rastrick)

Best Soloist: Noah Mallinson (Flugel) — Hammonds

Best Percussion Section: Rothwell Temperance

Youngest Player: Sebastian McClade (aged 15) — Unite the Union

* Qualify for National Final

** Pre-qualified for National Final

First Section:

Set Work: Variations on 'Was Lebet' (Andrew Wainwright)

Adjudicators: Steve Pritchard-Jones; Gary Davies

1. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)*

2. Marsden Silver (Leigh Baker)*

3. Elland Silver (David McGlynn)

4. City of Bradford (Lee Skipsey)

5. Horbury Victoria (Dean Jones)

6. Emley (Tim Sidwell)

7. Hebden Bridge (Vicki Kennedy)

8. BD1 Brass (Jamie Smith)

9. Crofton Silver (Gary Perrin)

10. Lindley (Alan Widdop)

11. Knottingley Silver (Kevin Belcher)

Best Soloist: Adrian Green (Horn) — South Yorkshire Police

Best Soprano: Dale Garner (City of Bradford)

Best Euphonium: Rhys Edwards (Marsden Silver)

Best Bass Section: South Yorkshire Police

Youngest Player: Daisy Griffiths (aged 13) — Elland Silver

*Qualify for National Final

Second Section:

Set Work: 20,000 Leagues under the Sea (Philip Harper)

Adjudicators: Philip Wilby; Jacob de Haan

1. Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Richard Marshall)*

2. Kippax (James Beecham)*

3. Slaithwaite (Jason Smith)

4. Strata Brass (David Holling)

5. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam)

6. Barnsley Metropolitan (Alex Francis)

7. Barnsley Brass (Ben Brickles)

8. Chapeltown Silver (Garry Hallas)

9. Hade Edge (Derek Renshaw)

10. Clifton & Lightcliffe (John Clay)

Best Principal Cornet: Joe Clarbour (Hatfield & Askern Colliery)

Best Soloist: Euphonium — (Chapeltown Silver)

Best Bass Section: Slaithwaite

Youngest Player: Esme Marshall (aged 13) — Hatfield & Askern Colliery

* Qualify for National Final

Third Section:

Set Work: Three Haworth Impressions (Gordon Langford)

Adjudicators: Philip Wilby; Jacob de Haan

1. Drighlington (John Roberts)*

2. Wetherby & District Silver (Craig Ratcliffe)*

3. Dronfield (Roland Spencer)

4. Wakefield Metropolitan (Michael Dodd)

5. Rockingham (Fiona Bishop)

6. Loxley Silver (Lindon Bolt)

7. Dinnington (Jonathan Beatty)

8. Huddersfield & Ripponden Brass (Gavin Brown)

9. Oughtibridge (John Hopkinson)

10. Maltby Miners Welfare (Terry Clifford)

11. Lofthouse 2000 (Lee Whitworth)

Best Soloist: Adrian Wood — Cornet (Dronfield)

Best Solo Trombone: Drighlington

Best Percussion: Rockingham

Youngest Player: Isobel Sloane (aged 11) — Oughtibridge

* Qualify for National Final

Fourth Section:

Set Work: Indian Summer (Eric Ball)

Adjudicators: Colum O'Shea; Alan Fernie

1. Queensbury Music Centre (Chris Lewis)*

2. Garforth Brass (Gordon Eddison)*

3. Thurcroft Welfare (Matthew Wright)

4. Gawthorpe Brass '85' (John Edward)

5. Dodworth Colliery M.W. (Charlie Bremen)

6. Crookes Brass (Jim Fletcher)

7. Linthwaite (Tony Robertson)

8. Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) (Michael Silson)

9. Tingley Brass (Allan Briggs)

10. Deepcar (Murray Preston)

Best Soloist: Euphonium (Garforth)

Best Percussion: Queensbury Music Centre

Youngest Player: Fletcher Lee (aged 11) — Deepcar

*Qualify for National Final