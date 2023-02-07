                 

Prestige farewell for Sheena

A special joint concert marked the final concert appearance of principal cornet player Sheena Whitehouse before she embarks on a new brass band life in New Zealand.

  A Prestige cornet was given to Sheena to mark her contribution to the bands

A recent joint concert between Bolton Hoover and Marsden Silver Bands held at the Ukrainian Club in Bolton marked the final concert performance Sheena Whitehouse before she makes the trip to New Zealand to start the next chapter of her musical life.

Sheena was principal cornet with Bolton for 13 years, and then assistant principal cornet with Marsden for the last 18 months, but has now decided to emigrate — although she will still play in a brass band with Nelson City Band.

Prestige

"I'm looking forward to going to Nelson, and today was the first time the bands have played together," Sheena told photographer Lorne Campbell who was there to take pictures of the occasion. "We're having a party after the concert to mark the occasion with the most wonderful friends."

Big loss

Speaking about her contribution Hoover Bolton Band said: "Sheena has led the band for over 13 years and throughout has proved a prestige player of immense quality, hard work and inspiration for the rest of the band.

Needless to say, she will be a big loss for us on many fronts, not least the playing side. The heart and soul of the social side of the band, her outreach work in ensuring Bolton colloquialisms are not lost to history is particularly notable!"

We all wish her the very best of luck with her new life in NZ and with her new band and are sure she will be a great success. She knows she always has a seat at Bolton Hoover BandHoover Band

Best of luck

Sheena is pictured with Bolton conductor Ben Hill-Wilson, and Marsden principal cornet, Jason Evans, outside Ukranian club.

Image copyright: Lorne Campbell

        

