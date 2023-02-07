Welsh weekend at Wantage

Ian Porthouse and Dewi Griffiths lead a Welsh weekend of musical inspiration at Wantage.

The Wantage Band recently welcomed the Tredegar Band pairing of Ian Porthouse and Dewi Griffiths for a special weekend of music making.

With the support of Besson, the duo made the trip to work with Wantage Academy Brass on their preparations on the forthcoming Area test-piece, 'Hungerford Town'.

In addition, the band hall was transformed into a small auditorium to welcome players to participate in a masterclass with Dewi. Six players, ranging from members of the Beginner Band to the senior Championship Section ensemble performed and then received advice accompanied by Sally Goodworth on piano.

Solo spots

To round things off Dewi and Ian led an evening concert at Cornerstone Arts Centre in Didcot, where the band performed a varied programme and Dewi wowed on solo items, 'Tico-Tico', 'Over the Rainbow', 'Don't Doubt Him Now' and 'The Paragon'.

He was also joined by Richard Selvidge, Russell Jackson and Kat Hawkins for 'Buglers Holiday', whilst the band played 'Ar Lan y Mor', the work Tredegar played as an encore at their acclaimed Proms appearance.

After a few hours of rest, WSB were ready to go again with a Sunday full of solos, duets, quartets and ensembles in their own Band Festival' with Dewi as adjudicator with great assistance accompanists Susan Norman and Brian Thomas.

Great success

Band spokesperson, Sam Wynn told 4BR: "The whole day was a great success and our thanks go to sponsors Dawkes Music, ABRSM and individuals.

Four of the younger players will also gain the opportunity to perform a solo with Wantage Band and Wantage Concert Brass this summer to further help their development."

Speaking about the weekend, Dewi told 4BR: "The Wantage Silver Band organisation is incredible. Everything was so welcoming, so professional and so inclusive. Both Ian and I had a fantastic time thanks to the band and Besson. The future of Wantage is very bright indeed!"

Solo Competition results:

Solo (Year 6 and under):

Alice Rendell

Ed Pollard

Solo (Year 7-9):

Joseph Hindson

Holly Boote

Slow Melody (Year 7-9):

Tabitha Greenhalgh

Solo (Year 10-13):

Arro Farquhar

Youth Percussion Solo:

Joseph Cockburn

Open Percussion Solo:

Joseph Cockburn

Julia Trinder

Solo (Members of Concert Brass/Wantage Band):

Brian Thomas

Karen Burton

Solo (Members of Academy/Community Brass):

Simon Gregory

David Farquhar

Slow Melody (Members of Concert Brass/Wantage Band):

Karen Burton

Ed Clark

Slow Melody (Members of Academy/Community Brass):

Rosie Pickerill

Joy Hindson

Sightreading Challenge:

Brian Thomas

Richard Overton

Family Duet:

Georgios and Kat Melidis

Alice and Ellie Hylton

Duet (Members of Training/Academy/Communtiy Brass):

Alan and Eileen Sykes

Duet (Members of Concert Brass/Wantage Band):

Ed Clark and Karen Burton

Ian and Pauline Davies

Youth Hymn Tune Quartet:

Tabitha Greenhalgh, Ed Pollard, Olivia Moss, Emma Pintat

Olivia Moss, Holly Hancock, Bonnie Rogers, Alice Rendell

Open Hymn Tune Quartet:

Eileen, Alan, Chris Sykes and Judith Chapman

Open Quartet:

Joy and Joseph Hindson, Sara Wallbridge, Brian Stovold

Eileen, Alan, Chris Sykes and Judith Chapman

Ensemble:

Community Brass Tuesday Daytime Group

Bryony Hubbard and members of Wantage Beginner Band

Outstanding performance of the day:

Joseph Hindson

Most promising player of the day:

Alice Rendell