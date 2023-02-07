                 

*
banner

News

Welsh weekend at Wantage

Ian Porthouse and Dewi Griffiths lead a Welsh weekend of musical inspiration at Wantage.

Dewi
  Dewi Griffiths with the solo players of the band

Tuesday, 07 February 2023

        

The Wantage Band recently welcomed the Tredegar Band pairing of Ian Porthouse and Dewi Griffiths for a special weekend of music making.

With the support of Besson, the duo made the trip to work with Wantage Academy Brass on their preparations on the forthcoming Area test-piece, 'Hungerford Town'.

In addition, the band hall was transformed into a small auditorium to welcome players to participate in a masterclass with Dewi. Six players, ranging from members of the Beginner Band to the senior Championship Section ensemble performed and then received advice accompanied by Sally Goodworth on piano.

Solo spots

To round things off Dewi and Ian led an evening concert at Cornerstone Arts Centre in Didcot, where the band performed a varied programme and Dewi wowed on solo items, 'Tico-Tico', 'Over the Rainbow', 'Don't Doubt Him Now' and 'The Paragon'.

He was also joined by Richard Selvidge, Russell Jackson and Kat Hawkins for 'Buglers Holiday', whilst the band played 'Ar Lan y Mor', the work Tredegar played as an encore at their acclaimed Proms appearance.

After a few hours of rest, WSB were ready to go again with a Sunday full of solos, duets, quartets and ensembles in their own Band Festival' with Dewi as adjudicator with great assistance accompanists Susan Norman and Brian Thomas.

Great success

Band spokesperson, Sam Wynn told 4BR: "The whole day was a great success and our thanks go to sponsors Dawkes Music, ABRSM and individuals.

Four of the younger players will also gain the opportunity to perform a solo with Wantage Band and Wantage Concert Brass this summer to further help their development."

Speaking about the weekend, Dewi told 4BR: "The Wantage Silver Band organisation is incredible. Everything was so welcoming, so professional and so inclusive. Both Ian and I had a fantastic time thanks to the band and Besson. The future of Wantage is very bright indeed!"

The Wantage Silver Band organisation is incredible. Everything was so welcoming, so professional and so inclusive. Both Ian and I had a fantastic time thanks to the band and BessonDewi Griffiths

Solo Competition results:

Solo (Year 6 and under):
Alice Rendell
Ed Pollard

Solo (Year 7-9):
Joseph Hindson
Holly Boote

Slow Melody (Year 7-9):
Tabitha Greenhalgh

Solo (Year 10-13):
Arro Farquhar

Youth Percussion Solo:
Joseph Cockburn

Open Percussion Solo:
Joseph Cockburn
Julia Trinder

Solo (Members of Concert Brass/Wantage Band):
Brian Thomas
Karen Burton

Solo (Members of Academy/Community Brass):
Simon Gregory
David Farquhar

Slow Melody (Members of Concert Brass/Wantage Band):
Karen Burton
Ed Clark

Slow Melody (Members of Academy/Community Brass):
Rosie Pickerill
Joy Hindson

Sightreading Challenge:
Brian Thomas
Richard Overton

Family Duet:
Georgios and Kat Melidis
Alice and Ellie Hylton

Duet (Members of Training/Academy/Communtiy Brass):
Alan and Eileen Sykes

Duet (Members of Concert Brass/Wantage Band):
Ed Clark and Karen Burton
Ian and Pauline Davies

Youth Hymn Tune Quartet:
Tabitha Greenhalgh, Ed Pollard, Olivia Moss, Emma Pintat
Olivia Moss, Holly Hancock, Bonnie Rogers, Alice Rendell

Open Hymn Tune Quartet:
Eileen, Alan, Chris Sykes and Judith Chapman

Open Quartet:
Joy and Joseph Hindson, Sara Wallbridge, Brian Stovold
Eileen, Alan, Chris Sykes and Judith Chapman

Ensemble:
Community Brass Tuesday Daytime Group
Bryony Hubbard and members of Wantage Beginner Band

Outstanding performance of the day:
Joseph Hindson

Most promising player of the day:
Alice Rendell

        

TAGS: Wantage Silver 'A'

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Yorkshire

Yorkshire runners announced

February 7 • The list of Yorkshire bands that will look to claim their places at London and Cheltenham later this year have been announced.

Tredegar

Tredegar to work with composers for contemporary festival

February 7 • Six composers will work with Tredegar Band and the Vale of Glamorgan Festival to add new contemporary works for the medium.

Corsin Tuor

Tuor takes Red Priest challenge with Kingdom

February 7 • Swiss conductor Corsin Tuor will lead the 'Red Priest' challenge of Kingdom Brass at the forthcoming Scottish Championships.

Budget

SBBA joins protest at Midlothan proposals

February 7 • A council proposal that could lead to the loss of jobs and barriers to free music tuition are being fought against in Scotland.

What's on »

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 11 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

The GUS Band - From Rothwell with Love

Saturday 18 February • Holy Trinity Church. Squires Hill. Rothwell, Kettering. Northamptonshire. NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 26 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Vacancies »

Lydney Band

February 7 • We have a vacancy for a Bb BASS. We are an ambitious Third Section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean, Glos. Rehearsal - Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucester.

Uppermill Band

February 7 • UPPERMILL BAND (2nd Section)URGENTLY REQUIRE AN EEb BASS PLAYER, initially to complete our team for the NW Regional Contest on 26th Feb and beyond. If you are looking for a change or just able to help for the contest UPPERMILL BAND REALLY NEED YOU!,

Oxford Cherwell Brass

February 5 • We are looking for Cornets (position negotiable) and Percussion for the Area Contest & beyond. Come join our friendly, easy-going band based in Kidlington, Oxford. Rehearsals are Wednesday evenings plus Sunday mornings in the run-up to the Area Contest.

Pro Cards »

Phillip Littlemore

GGSM, AoBBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Arranger, Teacher and Publisher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top