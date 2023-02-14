                 

*
banner

News

City status for Dunfermline

There will be a change of name for Dunfermline as they appear at the Scottish Championships next month.

Dunfermline
  The band is now to be called Dunfermline City Brass

Tuesday, 14 February 2023

        

The granting of city status to the Scottish town of Dunfermline as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2022 has meant a change of name for its 131-year-old brass band.

Dunfermline Town Band will now be known as Dunfermline City Brass — and will make its debut under its new name at the Scottish Championships in Perth next month.

Coat of Arms

Formed in 1892 the band has enjoyed the support of its town council for many years, and in its centenary year was granted permission to use the Dunfermline coat of arms as part of its uniform badge.

City status was conveyed upon Dunfermline in a short ceremony inside the City Chambers at which King Charles II officially presented the official documents to the Provost of Fife, Councillor Jim Leishman.

It has become Scotland's eighth city alongside Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth, Stirling and Inverness.

Optimism

Shortly afterwards Band Chairman Danny Harrison spoke with Cllr Leishman and a few weeks later he received an official a letter from the Provost which said that, while this was not something the band needed local authority permission for, he thought the name change was a "terrific idea"that he would support.

Danny told 4BR: "From the band's point of view, it was important to get this endorsement from the Provost. We can now look forward to the future with a new name and a refreshed sense of optimism to go with our new identity."

        

TAGS: Dunfermline Town

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Dunfermline

City status for Dunfermline

February 14 • There will be a change of name for Dunfermline as they appear at the Scottish Championships next month.

bEANO

Higgins set to Menace BBC Concert Orchestra

February 14 • Composer Gavin Higgins' latest compositional venture sees him unleash Dennis the Menace on a percussion spree with a symphony orchestra...

red herring

Black Dyke and the Whit Friday red herring...

February 14 • A question about the famous Queensbury band with a touch of musical misdirection didn't catch a contestant out on Radio 4's 'Counterpoint' quiz programme...

Yorkshire Youth BAND

Yorkshire youth set focus on Brass Festival

February 13 • The Yorkshire Youth Brass Band has met for the first time this year.

What's on »

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 11 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Boarshurst Silver Band - Boro' Brass

Sunday 12 February • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

The GUS Band - From Rothwell with Love

Saturday 18 February • Holy Trinity Church. Squires Hill. Rothwell, Kettering. Northamptonshire. NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

Vacancies »

Uppermill Band

February 11 • UPPERMILL BAND (2nd Section)URGENTLY REQUIRE AN EEb BASS PLAYER, initially to complete our team for the NW Regional Contest on 26th Feb and beyond. If you are looking for a change or just able to help for the contest UPPERMILL BAND REALLY NEED YOU!,

Harlow Brass Band

February 10 • We have vacancies for trombones and back row cornets.

City of Oxford Silver Band

February 10 • We seek enthusiastic and confident players to join us on Cornet (Solo, Rep and Back Row positions available) as we prepare for local and regional contests.

Pro Cards »

Chris Wormald

B.Mus (Hons), LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, adjudicator, arranger

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top