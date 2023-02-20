                 

Transformed Greenalls look forward to 2023

After a period of rebuilding the Greenalls Band is now looking forward to 2023 and beyond, starting in Blackpool on the weekend.

Greenalls
  The players are looking forward to the 2023 contest season

The last 18 months have been transformational for the Greenalls Band based in St Helens.

These have included highs and lows for the North West organisation, sad farewells, warm welcomes, a new home and new uniforms.

New MD and signings

After battling through Covid-19 the band welcomed Russ Prescott as MD in August, which resulted in them making a fine return to contesting with top-six finish at the 2022 Areas in Blackpool.

New signings saw Mike Scotson return as Band Secretary, also resulting in a full calendar of engagements and links to the community. This resulted in the band giving several free concerts in nursing and residential care homes in the area.

A new rehearsal home has also been found at the Clock Face Miners Recreation Club in St Helens. The band thanked the club members by outing on a free 'Night at the Movies' concert played to a full house.

An excellent Christmas period of concerts also included band members providing a special Boxing Day meal for over 40 neighbours who use their rehearsal base.

The advent of 2023 has also seen further progress with the Regional contest in Blackpool on the horizon, a fantastic sense of optimism in the bandhall, some great music making being heard under Russ Prescott's baton and new top up jackets provided by musicwearetc.co.uk

Optimism

And having experienced the band's warm welcome and sense of optimism, Lloyd Shipp of musicwearetc.co.uk told 4BR: "You have to take your hat off to everyone involved with the band. The positivity on show is incredible and the way in which the band has linked back into the heart of their community is an example for others.

It was great to work with them to provide their uniform needs and I wish them all the very best for the future."

        

