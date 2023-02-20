Hatfield look to inspire new generations

Hatfield & Askern Colliery Band has teamed up with partners to draw on the exciting youthful musical talent of their area.

Hatfield & Askern Colliery Band has announced the launch of a new initiative that they hope will inspire a new generation of young players to learn to play brass and percussion instruments in the local communities of their North Doncaster area in south Yorkshire.

The band is keen to draw on the deep reserves of youthful talent that can be found by offering free tuition, instruments and a safe and inclusive facility to enjoy playing together.

Safe place

A spokesperson told 4BR: "There is always a need to inspire new members and to form links within the community. We offer a safe place to learn and enjoy playing music together as well as helping the general well-being for individuals."



They added: "The band is fortunate to be represented on local parish councils and other bodies whose remit is to helping local communities. We are therefore grateful to the sponsors of the initiatives, Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council, under the internal initiative 'Well Doncaster' and local constriction company Miller Homes in helping us."

The music lessons will be presented by qualified tutors with lessons, instruments and other provisions provided free of charge.

Find out more

It all starts in March and will continue during school term times, until the year end.

If you are interested or know anyone who may be, please contact Robert Brown at: rob@hatfieldandaskern.band or Brenda McLaughlan at brenda@hatfieldandaskern.band