Old timer returns to Dumfries

A wonderful timepiece has been returned to Dumfries Town Band over 100 years after it was first presented.

Clock
  Calum and Julia Gray handed the old timepiece back to Dumfries Town Band

Monday, 20 February 2023

        

An old clock which was presented to a former member of Dumfries Town Band on his wedding over 100 years ago has been returned to the band.

The ornate wooden case wall clock was a gift to Henry Wells on his marriage on 16th July 1909.

Henry's great grandson Calum Gray and his wife Julia decided to return the clock to the band for future generations of musicians to appreciate. It will now be hung on the wall of the Dumfries band hall for all to admire and enjoy.

Marriage

A brass plate inscription on the timepiece reads: "Presented to H. Wells by the Dfs Town Band on the occasion of his marriage. 16/7/09."

Calum said: "The clock had been hanging on the wall of my parents' house all my life. It also travelled with them on their travels to homes in the UK as well as Turkey and Spain.

My grandmother also lived in Dumfries and Glasgow so the clock would also have travelled to those places with her before that. It was an important part of family history for my granny who'd had a difficult life. I'm sure she could have sold the clock when times were tough but she kept hold of it as it had belonged to her parents."

It is uncertain what instrument Henry played or what role he had with the band, although it is hoped that the band will now find out.

I'm sure she could have sold the clock when times were tough but she kept hold of it as it had belonged to her parentsCalum Gray

Impressive

Band chairperson Gillian Tweedie added: "We were delighted when Calum and Julia offered the clock back to us to out up in the band hall.

It is such an impressive timepiece which represents such a happy moment in our band's history — and we are sure it will keep time for us for many more years to come."

        

