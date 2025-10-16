Grimethorpe go for a Burton

Will Burton is the new solo Eb tuba of Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band has announced the appointment of Will Burton as their new Solo Eb Tuba.

Beginning his musical journey with the Tapton School Band under the guidance of Pat Phillips, he has enjoyed tenures at Stannington and later Hepworth, where he performed at both the British Open and National Finals.

BBC Brass Final

In 2020, he reached the Brass Final of BBC Young Musician, becoming the first tuba player to do so since 2012. More recently, he has built an impressive freelance career, performing with orchestras, wedding and corporate bands, brass bands, theatre productions, and with his quintet, Phoenix Brass.

Really excited

Speaking about the move he said: "One of my earliest memories of brass music is watching Grimethorpe at Sheffield City Hall, so it's a privilege to now be part of the band. I'm really excited for what's to come."

In response, Grimethorpe MD, Ben Dixon added: "I'm absolutely delighted to welcome Will who is an exceptional talent and a fantastic addition to the band.

He also represents the next generation of top-class brass musicians, and we're excited for what the future holds with him in the band."