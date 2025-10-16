                 

Yorkshire focus on Next Generation

Young players aged 16 and under will be teh focus of a 'Next Generation' day of inclusive music making in York in February.

Yorkshire generation
  The day will take place in York

Thursday, 16 October 2025

        

A joint initiative by the Yorkshire and the North of England Regional Championships aimed at capturing the talent of potential future brass band players is to be held early next year.

The Next Generation

'The Next Generation' will be a full day of inspiration, music and performance for young brass and percussion players aged 16 and under.

It will be held at York St. John University, Creative Centre Auditorium (YO31 7EX) on Sunday 22nd February (9.00am — 4.00pm) and is being supported by the Yorkshire Music Future Fund. It will cost £10 per player.

Marshall lead

Black Dyke Band's principal cornet, Richard Marshall will lead a team of outstanding tutors, including Siobhan Edwards, Adam Bokaris, Adam Warburton, Tommy Tynan and Logan Thompson.

If the young player is a member of a Yorkshire contesting band, a Yorkshire non-contesting band or a Yorkshire youth band they take part at the event at York St. John University Creative Centre which offers excellent facilities and is conveniently situated within the City of York with accessible transport links.

Encourage

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We encourage all players for a fully inclusive and supportive day. The centre can cater for any disability a player may have, and we also offer refreshments and lunch for all participants.

We are very grateful to the Yorkshire Music Future Fund organisation who are supporting the event to encourage young players in Yorkshire to be the next generation of players for Yorkshire based bands."

Informal concert

The day will end with an informal concert in the afternoon to showcase the progress made.

To Apply:

Contact: secretary@yrbbc.co.uk
Please include name, age, instrument and band (if applicable)

        

