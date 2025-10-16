Desford reaching wider audience following National win

The wider public media have been keen to broadcast the news of Desford's memorable National Championship victory.

Desford Colliery's memorable Royal Albert Hall victory on the weekend has already gained wider media interest.

Band Manager Pete Smith and cornet playing stalwart Darren Pearce were interviewed by BBC Radio Leicester following their win, talking about the winning experience — and lack of immediate band representation on the stage to receive the cup.

There was also a feature in the regional Leicestershire Live website, with a news report that not only celebrated the victory.

Radio Leicester



https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0m8h3hb

Leicestershire Live



https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/whats-on/music-nightlife/were-pub-brass-band-ensemble-10574003

