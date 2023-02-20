Parisian break for Shepherd Youth

The Shepherd Group Youth Band has just enjoyed a great trip to Paris.

Over the February half-term break the Shepherd Group Youth Band made a fantastic trip to Paris.

The ensemble is part of the multi-band organisation based in Huntington, whose members span beginners to top-flight championship section musicians.

The Youth Band last visited France in 2019, and after a few years without travelling abroad, were delighted to once again be able to showcase their talents to international audiences.

Two performances

The tour included two performances; the first in the stunning Jardin de Luxembourg where they entertained with a programme of film, pop, and traditional music.

The audience even included some local Yorkshire tourists who were appreciative of a little slice of home during their holiday stroll through the gardens.

They then went to the Videopolis stage at Disneyland Paris. Following their set they were able to enjoy the attractions and shows, meeting their favourite characters and culminating in the spectacular firework display.

Privilege

2023 marks the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris and there were plenty of additional surprises for the band during their visit including Marvel installations, extended parades, and extra celebratory additions to the rollercoasters.

MD Craig Brown told 4BR: "It was a privilege to share this half term with such talented young musicians. They represented York and the organisation fantastically and had lots of fun doing it."

