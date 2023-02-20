                 

*
banner

News

Parisian break for Shepherd Youth

The Shepherd Group Youth Band has just enjoyed a great trip to Paris.

Shepherd Group
  The youngsters had a wonderful time in Paris

Monday, 20 February 2023

        

Over the February half-term break the Shepherd Group Youth Band made a fantastic trip to Paris.

The ensemble is part of the multi-band organisation based in Huntington, whose members span beginners to top-flight championship section musicians.

The Youth Band last visited France in 2019, and after a few years without travelling abroad, were delighted to once again be able to showcase their talents to international audiences.

Two performances

The tour included two performances; the first in the stunning Jardin de Luxembourg where they entertained with a programme of film, pop, and traditional music.

The audience even included some local Yorkshire tourists who were appreciative of a little slice of home during their holiday stroll through the gardens.

They then went to the Videopolis stage at Disneyland Paris. Following their set they were able to enjoy the attractions and shows, meeting their favourite characters and culminating in the spectacular firework display.

Privilege

2023 marks the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris and there were plenty of additional surprises for the band during their visit including Marvel installations, extended parades, and extra celebratory additions to the rollercoasters.

MD Craig Brown told 4BR: "It was a privilege to share this half term with such talented young musicians. They represented York and the organisation fantastically and had lots of fun doing it."

It was a privilege to share this half term with such talented young musicians. They represented York and the organisation fantastically and had lots of fun doing itMD, Craig Brown

Find out more:

To find out more about the band go to: www.shepherdgroupbrassband.org.uk

        

TAGS: Shepherd Group

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Shepherd Group

Parisian break for Shepherd Youth

February 20 • The Shepherd Group Youth Band has just enjoyed a great trip to Paris.

Barabra

50 years plus of Barbs to celebrate...

February 20 • The City of Birmingham Band is hoping to mark the 50 plus years of the incredible impact made by bass player Barbara Dunscombe with a musical get together.

Clock

Old timer returns to Dumfries

February 20 • A wonderful timepiece has been returned to Dumfries Town Band over 100 years after it was first presented.

Curtin hall

Curtin and Hall added to Youth Championship judging panel

February 20 • Foden's euph star Gary Curtin and award-winning composer Daniel Hall will be part of the adjudication teams at the forthcoming National Youth Band Championships.

What's on »

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 26 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 3 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 4 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 5 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 10 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

City of Oxford Silver Band

February 19 • We seek enthusiastic players to join us on Cornet (Soprano, Solo, Repiano or Back Row), Eb Bass, Bass trombone and Percussion. With four active bands, COSB offers opportunities at all levels.

wantage silver band

February 19 • Wantage Concert Brass (1st Section) are looking for cornet players to strengthen the newly promoted band in 2023.

West Somerset Brass Band

February 16 • West Somerset Brass is looking to strengthen its Cornet Section in all areas. We are located in Watchet a harbour town with a great history. Main rehearsals are Friday evening from 7.30 - 9.30 with training band from 6.30 - 7.30 which supports all ages.

Pro Cards »

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top