Bands offered opportunity to find artistic elevation

A new initiative by Brass Bands England looks to gives bands the chance to work with artists to explore exciting ideas.

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced details of its new 'Elevate' collaborative programme — designed to bring together brass bands and artists to create and learn together.

Across a nine-month collaborative partnership it will see BBE member bands look to challenge their normal performance practice by being paired with artists who will help push boundaries through new ideas, genres and ways of performing.

Exciting opportunity

Speaking about the initiate BBE's Education & Development Manager, Sarah Baumann said: "'Elevate' is a key element of our Arts Council England-funded activity from 2023 to 2026.

It's an exciting opportunity for brass bands of all levels to step out of their comfort zone and explore ideas with a new artist, supported by the Brass Bands England team."

Artist recruitment will open in March and applications for brass bands to participate will open in June when further information will be released, and Zoom Q&A sessions will be available for those interested.

This first round of applications will see a band and artist paired from September 2023 to April 2024, working towards a performance outcome by the end of that period.

Further information:

Bands with questions at this stage can email elevate@bbe.org.uk

Further details of the programme can be found on Brass Bands England's Elevate page at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/elevate