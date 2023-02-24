                 

*
banner

News

Regional qualifiers kick off in Corby

The series of 2023 Regional Championships kicks off in Corby on Saturday as 69 bands take to the stage at The Cube in Corby.

Corby
  The Midlands Regional Championships takes place at The Cube Theatre in Corby

Friday, 24 February 2023

        

The series of 2023 Regional Championship events kicks off on Saturday morning when the Midlands Regional Championships takes place at the Core Theatre at The Cube in Corby when the first of 69 bands will take to the stage.

Saturday

Saturday 25th February starts at 10.00am with the Second Section, where two bands will qualify for the Cheltenham National Final. It will be followed by First Section where three bands will gain the qualification nod.

Sunday

Sunday 26th February will start with the Third Section at 10.00am with three bands gaining qualification to Cheltenham, followed by the Championship Section where two bands will represent the region at the Royal Albert Hall.

4th March

The Fourth Section will take place at the same venue on Saturday 4th March starting at 11.00am. Three bands will qualify of the final at Cheltenham.

Championship Section:

Test-piece: Red Priest (Philip Wilby)
Adjudicators: Stephen Roberts & Leigh Baker
Commences after Third Section results

1. Blidworth Welfare (John Roberts)
2. Brass Band of Central England (Howard Evans)
3. Derwent Brass (Jack Capstaff)
4. Desford Colliery (Michael Fowles)
5. Enderby (Stephen Phillips)
6. Gresley Colliery (Craig Stevens)
7. GUS (David Thornton)
8. Jackfield (Ryan Richards)
9. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield)
10. Ratby Co-operative (Ian Porthouse)
11. Shirley (Tom Stoneman)


First Section:

Test-piece: A Day in the Life of a Knight (Philip Lawrence)
Adjudicators: Nicholas Garman & Anne Crookston
Commences after Second Section results

1. Bedworth Brass (Wayne Ruston)
2. Bilton Silver (Rugby) (Jack Fisher)
3. Burbage (Buxton) (Steve Critchlow)
4. Carlton Brass (Tony Wilson)
5. Glossop Old — WITHDRAWN
6. Harborough (Brad Turnbull)
7. Hathern (David Newman)
8. Hucknall & Linby M.C. (Paul Whyley)
9. Kibworth (Brendan Caddy)
10. Langley (Cliff Parker)
11. Oddfellows Brass (Ben Smith)
12. Rushden Town (Adele Hudson)
13. SPAL Sovereign Brass (Alan Gifford)
14. Staffordshire (Craig Williams)
15. Stamford Brass (Julian Bright)
16. Thoresby Colliery (Mike Howley)


Second Section:

Test-piece: The Pilgrim's Progress (Rodney Newton)
Adjudicators: Gary Davies & Sam Fisher
Commences: 10.00am

1. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock)
2. Avonbank (Colin Herbert)
3. City of Coventry (David Nicholson)
4. Foss Dyke (Gareth Westwood)
5. Leicestershire Co-op (Snibston) (Keith Leonard)
6. Market Rasen (Ian Knapton)
7. Pleasley Colliery (Geof Benson)
8. Raunds Temperance (Jonathan Pippen)
9. Rolls Royce (Derby) (Graham Cardwell)
10. Shirebrook MW Unison (Ben Hewlett-Davies)
11. Shirland Welfare (Lynden Cooper)
12. Tintwistle (Andrew Mallon)
13. Wellington (Telford) (Ian Johnson)
14. Wigston (Ian Needham)


Third Section:

Test-piece: Chorale & Toccata (Stephen Bulla)
Adjudicators: Sam Fisher & Steve Pritchard-Jones
Commences: 10.00am

1. Amington (Alan Gifford)
2. Arrow Valley Brass — WITHDRAWN
3. City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali)
4. Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass (Matthew Ludford-King)
5. Cubbington Silver (Kieron Howe)
6. Daventry (Ken Ewer)
7. Ibstock Brick Brass (Chris Banks)
8. Ireland Colliery Chesterfield (Sam Johnston)
9. Long Eaton Silver Prize (Sharon Stansfield)
10. Melton (Tony Rifugiato)
11. Ratby Co-operative Mid (Andrew Mackereth)
12. Shipston Town (Howard Gibbs)
13. Stourport on Severn (Oliver Wilson)
14. Towcester Studio (Neil Brownless)
15. Trentham Brass (Jamie Meredith)


Fourth Section:

Test-piece: Hungerford Town (Darrol Barry)
Adjudicators: Steve Pritchard-Jones & Gary Davies
Commences: 11.00am

1. Bakewell Silver (Sarah Fellowes)
2. Brackley & District (David Howard)
3. Corby Silver (Andy Mayell)
4. Coventry Festival (Allan Wheelhouse)
5. Croft Silver (Henry Dunger)
6. Dunchurch (Paul Whitmore)
7. Malvern Hills District (Chris License)
8. Matlock (Chris Banks)
9. Newark Town (Gary Wyatt)
10. Newhall (Kevin Holdgate)
11. Skegness Silver (Steve Walker)
12. Syston (Colin Jones)
13. Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)
14. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford)
15. Whitwell Brass (Rob Deakin)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Corby

Regional qualifiers kick off in Corby

February 24 • The series of 2023 Regional Championships kicks off in Corby on Saturday as 69 bands take to the stage at The Cube in Corby.

Rooms

rooms4groups to take away hassle for National qualifiers

February 24 • If your band claims a qualification place at either London or Cheltenham this weekend, then first thing Monday morning you need to get in touch with the experts at rooms4groups.

rITTER

Ritter adds Lydbrook to his conducting CV

February 24 • Gareth Ritter will add extra musical miles to his conducting as he takes the baton at Lydbrook Band.

Shirley Band

Debutant duo for Shirley at Corby

February 24 • Two new players will make their debuts with the Shirley Band at the Midlands Regional Championships in Corby this weekend

What's on »

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 26 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 3 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 4 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 5 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 10 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Ratby Cooperative

February 24 • Ratby Mid Band (3rd Section) are seeking applications for the position of Conductor. Working at the heart of the Ratby Organisation the Mid Band are seeking new conductor to lead the band and to help develop its concert and contest profile.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

February 23 • Percussion: Our rapidly developing non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Percussionists, kit & tuned. We have some nice timps waiting to be played! Others also welcome!

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

February 23 • Trombone: Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Solo Trombone and Bass Trombone players. Others also welcome! .

Pro Cards »

Duncan Wilson

Bmus(hons), LGSMD
Conductor, Adjudicator (member AoBBA)

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top