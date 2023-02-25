                 

News

Roy Terry funeral details announced

Roy Terry
  Roy Terry was a greatly respected figure in the brass band movement.

Saturday, 25 February 2023

        

The funeral details of the highly respected educationalist, conductor, academic writer and brass band journalist Roy Terry have been announced.

It will take place on Tuesday 7th March at 1.45 p.m. The service begins in the Chapel at Bluebell Cemetery, Old London Road, Halstead, Kent (TN14 7AE)

Live stream

For those that cannot attend, the service live-stream link is:

www.obitus.com/
Username: zimo8647
Password: 941962

There is ample parking space, but for those using public transport, the nearest train station is Knockholt, with regular trains from London. The station is a 10-minute walk to Bluebell Cemetery.

The funeral service will be followed by a short graveside committal.

Invitation



People are invited to join the family for the reception at West Kent Golf Club, Milking Lane, Downe BR6 7LD, from 3:30 — 6:30 p.m.

The golf club is a 15-minute drive from the Cemetery.

If you wish to attend please confirm details with: psfterry@gmail.com

        

