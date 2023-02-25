Roy Terry funeral details announced

The funeral arrangements for the highly respected educationalist, conductor, academic writer and brass band journalist Roy Terry have been announced.

It will take place on Tuesday 7th March at 1.45 p.m. The service begins in the Chapel at Bluebell Cemetery, Old London Road, Halstead, Kent (TN14 7AE)





Live stream

For those that cannot attend, the service live-stream link is:



www.obitus.com/

Username: zimo8647

Password: 941962



There is ample parking space, but for those using public transport, the nearest train station is Knockholt, with regular trains from London. The station is a 10-minute walk to Bluebell Cemetery.



The funeral service will be followed by a short graveside committal.

Invitation





People are invited to join the family for the reception at West Kent Golf Club, Milking Lane, Downe BR6 7LD, from 3:30 — 6:30 p.m.



The golf club is a 15-minute drive from the Cemetery.



If you wish to attend please confirm details with: psfterry@gmail.com