ConsTest Contest announces full line-ups of attractions

14 bands will battle it out for the first ConsTest Contest title in Birmingham — with plenty of other attractions on show.

Constestcontest
  The Constest Contest will feature lots of bands, great music and attractions

Wednesday, 01 March 2023

        

The draw has been made for the forthcoming ConsTest: Birmingham contest to be held at the Bradshaw Hall, part of the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire on Saturday 1st April (10.00am).

14 bands

14 bands have confirmed their entry to the own-choice event which will be adjudicated by Ian Porthouse and Alan Morrison.

They will have plenty of music to compare and contrast with an ambitious selection of test-pieces being performed, including the recent Area set-works, 'A Day in the Life of a Knight' (Philip Lawrence), 'Chorale and Toccata', (Stephen Bulla)', 'Pilgrim's Progress' (Rodney Newton) and 'Hungerford Town' (Darrol Barry).

There will also be the chance to hear 'Imagine Dances' (Freddie Myers), 'Paganini Variations' (Philip Wilby), 'Purcell Variations' (Kenneth Downie), 'Scheherazade' (Drake Rimmer), 'The Lost Village of Imber' (Chris Bond), 'Trittico' (James Curnow) and 'Vitae Aeturnum' (Paul Lovatt-Cooper).

Partners

With bands from all sections competing for many prizes on offer, with partnerships from Geneva, Denis Wick, thecornetshop.com and Alliance. There will also be a number of trade stands from World of Brass, Geneva and the Royal Marines, whilst Geneva Instruments will launch their new 'Signature' range at the event. There will also be a raffle to win a bottle of Bandsmens Gin!

Entertains

Speaking to 4BR about the vent, Contest organiser Mikey Foley-Hall said: "The preparation has been something we're incredibly proud of, and we hope it will be seen as a professionally run contest that benefits bands and entertains the audience."

The preparation has been something we're incredibly proud of, and we hope it will be seen as a professionally run contest that benefits bands and entertains the audienceMickey Foley-Hall

Tickets and information:

Tickets are available at: https://www.bcu.ac.uk/conservatoire/events-calendar/constest-birmingham-open-brass-band-competition-01-04-2023

Tickets also include access to two gala concerts — the first, pre results, given by the 2022 winners of the Bernard Brown ensemble prize, Second City Brass Dectet. The second gala concert to be performed after the results, by The Ambrassadors, in Boults Cafe area.

For more information, go to: www.constest.co.uk

Draw:

1. Oddfellows Band
2. Regent Brass
3. Jackfield Band
4. Thoresby Colliery Band
5. Tewit Silver Band
6. Nailsworth Silver Band
7. Wakefield Metropolitan Band
8. Red Admiral Brass
9. Shipston Town Band
10. Amington Band
11. Greenalls Band
12. Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass
13. Enderby Band
14. Sovereign Brass

        

