Result: 2023 Fourth Section Midlands Regional Championship

Result: Midlands:
Fourth Section:
Test-piece: Hungerford Town (Darrol Barry)
Adjudicators: Steve Pritchard-Jones & Gary Davies
1. Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)*
2. Newhall (Kevin Holdgate)*
3. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford)*
4. Brackley & District (David Howard)
5. Newark Town (Gary Wyatt)
6. Corby Silver (Andy Mayell)
7. Skegness Silver (Steve Walker)
8. Dunchurch (Paul Whitmore)
9. Matlock (Chris Banks)
10. Bakewell Silver (Sarah Fellowes)
11. Syston (Colin Jones)
12. Whitwell Brass (Rob Deakin)
13. Coventry Festival (Allan Wheelhouse)
14. Malvern Hills District (Chris License)
15. Croft Silver (Henry Dunger)
*Qualify for National Final