                 

*
banner

News

Result: 2023 Fourth Section Midlands Regional Championship

Thrapston Town take the honours at Corby to be joined in Cheltenham by Newhall and Wem Jubilee

Corby
  Thrapstone Band claimed the Fourth Section title

Saturday, 04 March 2023

        

Result: Midlands:


Fourth Section:

Test-piece: Hungerford Town (Darrol Barry)
Adjudicators: Steve Pritchard-Jones & Gary Davies

1. Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)*
2. Newhall (Kevin Holdgate)*
3. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford)*
4. Brackley & District (David Howard)
5. Newark Town (Gary Wyatt)
6. Corby Silver (Andy Mayell)
7. Skegness Silver (Steve Walker)
8. Dunchurch (Paul Whitmore)
9. Matlock (Chris Banks)
10. Bakewell Silver (Sarah Fellowes)
11. Syston (Colin Jones)
12. Whitwell Brass (Rob Deakin)
13. Coventry Festival (Allan Wheelhouse)
14. Malvern Hills District (Chris License)
15. Croft Silver (Henry Dunger)

*Qualify for National Final

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Corby

Result: 2023 Fourth Section Midlands Regional Championship

March 4 • Thrapston Town take the honours at Corby to be joined in Cheltenham by Newhall and Wem Jubilee

Oughtibridge

Results: 2023 Yorkshire Regional Championships

March 4 • Hebden Bridge, Meltham & Meltham Mills and Oughtibridge claim the First and Fourth Section titles in Huddersfield.

Besson Dutch

New three year Besson link for Dutch Championships

March 3 • A new agreement has been signed between Besson and NBK, the organisers of the Netherlands Brass Band Championship

Cory

Cory in tune with BBC appearance

March 3 • As septet form Cory Band made their mark at the BBC this week with their appearance on the RADIO3 'In Tune' arts programme.

What's on »

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 4 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 5 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Stockport Silver Band

Sunday 5 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 10 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2023

Saturday 11 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Vacancies »

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

March 4 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** REPIANO CORNET ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

March 4 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO HORN ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

March 4 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** KIT PERCUSSIONIST ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website

Pro Cards »

David A. Stowell


Conductor and composer

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top