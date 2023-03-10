Radio3 features for Yorkshire Champion

The newly crowned Yorkshire Champion and MD Prof Nicholas Childs will be featured in Afternoon Concert mode on BBC Radio3 next week.

Black Dyke Band and Director of Music Prof Nicholas Childs are to be featured on BBC Radio3 next week on the Afternoon Concert shows.

Monday

On Monday afternoon (March 13th at 2.00pm) the newly crowned Yorkshire Champion will be featured in a performance of Shostakovich's 'Festival Overture' as well as Fredrick Schjelderup's 'A Fantasy of Joy' recorded in a live performance from the World Band Festival held in Lucerne.

Tuesday

On Tuesday (March 14th at 2.00pm) they can be heard performing Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing'.

Also featured is Daniel Thomas performing Sarasate's 'Zigeunerweisen', whilst Prof Childs is interviewed as the part of the Artist's Choice — the final section to Peter Graham's 'Metropolis 1927'.

