National Brass Day at Barbican

The Guildhall School of Music & Drama is to hold a special 'National Brass Day' aimed at inspiring the next generation of brass and percussion players.

Time and place

It will take place on Sunday 26th March at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama at the Barbican Centre in London (EC2Y 8DT) and will run from 10.00am to 1.30pm. (Doors open at 9.30am)

It is open to all youngsters (aged 9 — 18) of ABRSM Grade 3 standard and above and will be led by a team of inspirational Guildhall tutors in a fun and inclusive environment.

These will include Spencer Down (Brass Co-ordinator & Conductor Junior Guildhall), Matt Skelton (Acting Head of Jazz & drummer), Trevor Mires (trombone), Robby Robson (trumpet & sousaphone) and many more.

The music will be fun — from brass band works to New Orleans Street Band music.

Course Fee:

£30 per student

£20 if you are currently attending a Centre for Young Musicians or Guildhall Young Artist centre/ensemble.

Or pay what you can (please enter the amount you are happy to pay from £0)



Limited places available, book here: www.ticketsource.co.uk/guildhall-young-artists

For further information: Spencer.Down@gsmd.ac.uk