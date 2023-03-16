Stars gather to support National Youth Brass Band music making

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain's Alumni Reunion Band and Brett Baker's Alumni All Star Sextet will provide a great musical aperitif for the NYBBGB's Easter concert in Manchester.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain's Alumni Reunion Band is set to return to the concert stage next month as they join Brett Baker's Alumni All Star Sextet for a free event.

The players will come under the baton of Guest Conductor, Captain Sam Hairsine, Director of Music HM Royal Marines at Stockport Citadel on Saturday 8th April (3.30pm-5.30pm).

National Youth Concert

There is also a bonus later in the evening, as you can head into Manchester to enjoy the current stars of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain in concert at Stoller Hall at 7.00pm.

Supported by Denis Wick Products Ltd, Brett's Alumni Allstar sextet will consist of the Black Dyke trombonist alongside Tom Smith (principal cornet, Brighouse & Rastrick), Keith Britcliffe (cornet, Black Dyke), Emily Evans (solo horn, Flowers), James McLeod (euphonium, Easington Colliery) and Gregor Spence (solo Eb bass, Flowers).

Support

Speaking about the event, Brett told 4BR: "I'm delighted the group is able to support the National Youth Band bursary scheme to support our young players on future courses."

Formed in 2022 for the 70th anniversary of the organisation, the Alumni Reunion Band comprises former players who have enjoyed the benefits of playing with the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Denis Wick

Inspiring

Speaking about the event, Chair of the NYBBGB Alumni and Associates Committee, Richard Hillson told 4BR: "Our mission is to build a group that proudly serves the alumni community.

We are expanding the current offer with opportunities for reunion events, fundraising for the NYBBGB charity and supporting and inspiring the younger generation in musical and other pursuits."

Tickets:

Book your free ticket for the Alumni Reunion Band concert at:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-nybbgb-alumni-reunion-band-afternoon-concert-tickets-539311664707

Tickets for the NYBBGB's concert at The Stoller Hall are available at:

https://stollerhall.com/whats-on/the-national-youth-brass-band-of-great-britain-easter-concert/