Brighouse to showcase their Best of Brass at Morley

The British Open Champion will be in entertainment mode in Morley on April 1st.

The 2023 British Open Champion, Brighouse & Rastrick will be making its way to Morley Town Hall on Saturday 1st April to present its programme of entertainment as part of the Leeds 'Best of Brass' series.

Audiences have already enjoyed performances from Carlton Main Frickley, Leyland, Reg Vardy, Black Dyke and Grimethorpe Colliery and Foden's with Brighouse & Rastrick to be followed by Rothwell Temperance.

Suppe to Piazzolla

Brighouse will be led by conductor Ian McElligott in a set that will include a wide variety of musical genres — from Suppe, Elgar and Boellmann to Mangione and Thomas Doss, with the audience also able to enjoy the tango music Astor Piazzolla that was used in their 2022 Brass in Concert winning programme.

In addition there will be the chance to hear their fine array of soloists — led principal cornet Tom Smith alongside Ellena Watkins, Mike Eccles and Dave Hebb.

Interview

In a preview to the concert, Dave has been interviewed about his playing experiences with the band.

You can enjoy that at: https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/2023/03/16/brighouse-band-interview-2023/

Concerts:

Saturday 1st April

7.30pm

Morley Town Hall

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

Tickets: £15.50 (Concessions: £13.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk



Saturday 29th April

7.30pm

Morley Town Hall

Rothwell Temperance Band

Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)