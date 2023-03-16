                 

*
banner

News

Brighouse to showcase their Best of Brass at Morley

The British Open Champion will be in entertainment mode in Morley on April 1st.

Brighosue
  Brighouse players will be in entertainment mode at Morley

Thursday, 16 March 2023

        

The 2023 British Open Champion, Brighouse & Rastrick will be making its way to Morley Town Hall on Saturday 1st April to present its programme of entertainment as part of the Leeds 'Best of Brass' series.

Audiences have already enjoyed performances from Carlton Main Frickley, Leyland, Reg Vardy, Black Dyke and Grimethorpe Colliery and Foden's with Brighouse & Rastrick to be followed by Rothwell Temperance.

Suppe to Piazzolla

Brighouse will be led by conductor Ian McElligott in a set that will include a wide variety of musical genres — from Suppe, Elgar and Boellmann to Mangione and Thomas Doss, with the audience also able to enjoy the tango music Astor Piazzolla that was used in their 2022 Brass in Concert winning programme.

In addition there will be the chance to hear their fine array of soloists — led principal cornet Tom Smith alongside Ellena Watkins, Mike Eccles and Dave Hebb.

Interview

In a preview to the concert, Dave has been interviewed about his playing experiences with the band.

You can enjoy that at: https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/2023/03/16/brighouse-band-interview-2023/

Brighouse will be led by conductor Ian McElligott in a set that will include a wide variety of musical genres — from Suppe, Elgar and Boellmann to Mangione and Thomas Doss4BR

Concerts:

Saturday 1st April
7.30pm
Morley Town Hall
Brighouse & Rastrick Band

Tickets: £15.50 (Concessions: £13.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk


Saturday 29th April
7.30pm
Morley Town Hall
Rothwell Temperance Band

Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

        

TAGS: Brighouse & Rastrick

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Fodens

Foden's head to Ludlow

March 16 • If you are around the Ludlow area on Saturday why not pop in and enjoy the National Champions amid the splendour of its Norman Church.

Wales

Cory and Tredegar open doors on Red Priest challenge

March 16 • Two of the heavyweight contenders for the Welsh Area title will showcase their Red Priest preparations on Friday night.

Bingham

Death of Mark Bingham

March 16 • The death has been reported of the fine cornet player, tutor, conductor and teacher Mark Bingham.

Bagn

Welsh Area line-ups confirmed

March 16 • The line-ups and contest schedules for the Welsh Regional Championships have been confirmed as bands and supporters head to Swansea this weekend...

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Mass Brass 6

Saturday 18 March • Uppermill Civic Hall . Lee Street. Uppermill. Saddleworth OL3 6AE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Hazel Grove Brass Band

Sunday 19 March • Boarshurst Band Club . Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield . Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Manger Folkehogskule Brass Band

Tuesday 21 March • Boarshurst Band Club . Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield . Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Welsh College of Music Brass Band

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army) . 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Guards Brass

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

March 15 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band and welcome all players of any age and ability on all sections of the band. Please come along and meet the band you will be very welcomed.

VBS Poynton Brass Band

March 15 • Front Row and basses required. Highlight Senior Trophy at Spring Festival. Rehearsals Tues & Thursday 8-10pm. 2nd section band but looking to move back up.

Phoenix Brass

March 14 • Phoenix Brass, Crewkerne (south Somerset) seek a dynamic new Musical Director to take the band through the summer concert season and towards contesting in 2024, probably in the 3rd section.. Also looking for cornet players (positions negotiable)

Pro Cards »

Jack Capstaff

Bmus (Hons)
Conductor | Composer

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top