Cory and Tredegar open doors on Red Priest challenge

Two of the heavyweight 'Red Priest' challengers for the Welsh Regional title in Swansea will be holding free open rehearsals on Friday (17th March)

Cory

Defending champion Cory led by Philip Harper can be heard in action on Philip Wilby's work at St German's Church in Star Street, Roath in Cardiff (CF24 1LA) starting at 7.30pm prompt.

Tredegar

Meanwhile, further up the A470, Tredegar will hold their open rehearsal at 7.45pm under the direction of Ian Porthouse at their bandhall on Gelli Road, Tredegar (NP22 3RD).