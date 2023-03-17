Foden's to lead Coronation memories

The National Champion's visit to Norwich on Coronation weekend will provide the chance to remember the brass bands of 1937 and 1953.

Foden's return to Norwich to perform at the East Anglian Brass Band Association annual concert this year will coincide with the weekend of the Coronation of King Charles III.

The event on Sunday 7th May will also see the organisers display programmes from other Coronation years — from 1937 and King George VI as well as 1953 and Queen Elizabeth II.

Association Secretary Christine Wade said "To add interest to the display we would very much like to include photographs of the bands that participated in the events.

We know some may no longer be active, but we are sure there are photographs of bands that helped celebrate the Coronations of both 1937 and 1953.

We would love to be able to display them at the concert for people to enjoy and bring back memories, as well as try to ensure they are not completely lost to the passing of time."

1937

The bands that took part in celebration in 1937 include Aylsham Fellowship, Burwell Excelsior, Haddenham, Mildenhall British Legion, Chatteris Town, Dereham British Legion, Heacham Silver, New Buckenham, Littleport British Legion, Wicken Coronation, March Town, Cambridge Town, King's Lynn Town, Reepham Town and Soham Comrades.

1953

The 1953 event included Aylsham & District, Combs Silver, Green Bros. Works, Hilgay Excelsior, Hindolvestone Silver, Long Melford Silver, Spicers Silver, Stalham & District British Legion, Watton & District, Wrentham Town, Cawston & District, Drayton & District British Legion, Fakenham Town, King's Lynn Town, Littleport British Legion, Norwich Lads' Club, Reepham, Soham Comrades, Chatteris Town, Haverhill, Isleham Jubilee, Newmarket Town, Royston Town and Wicken Coronation.

Photographs should be emailed to administration@eabba.org.uk

