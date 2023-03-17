                 

*
banner

News

Childs completes Curnow Concerto

The virtuoso euphonium star gives the first performance of a new brass band version of James Curnow's acclaimed 'Concerto for Euphonium'.

James Curnow
  David Childs recently gave the world premiere of the new brass band version

Friday, 17 March 2023

        

David Childs and the University of North Texas Brass Band recently gave the premiere performance of a new setting of James Curnow's critically acclaimed 'Concerto for Euphonium'.

The award winning American composer is an icon of the wind music genre, whilst his extensive brass band output has also gained worldwide plaudits.

New version

In 1996 James Curnow composed his 'Concerto for Euphonium' — conducting the premiere in Riva Del Garda, Italy, featuring Roger Behrend (then principal euphonium of the United States Navy Band) and the Orchestra Philharmonia Veneta di Treviso.

Having for many years been a work exclusively for euphonium and orchestra, the composer later created editions for wind band and piano accompaniment, before recently making a new version for David Childs and the UNT Brass Band, at the request of UNT College of Music's Dean, John Richmond

Honoured

Speaking to 4BR, Dean John Richmond said: "The University of North Texas College of Music is honoured to have played a role in bringing this new edition to fruition.

This fresh reimagination offers a stunning blend of colorful orchestration, fiercely virtuosic demands for the euphonium soloist, moments of musical introspection, and a triumphant conclusion certain to satisfy the most discerning brass band aficionado.

He added: "There is no doubt that Curnow's Concerto for Euphonium and Brass Band soon will occupy its well-deserved place as a standard in the brass band repertoire."

Complete

Composed as a three movement Concerto in one continuous work, the transcription now completes the accompaniment available for piano, orchestra, wind band and brass band.

David Childs alongside the UNT Brass Band under conductor John Clemons, gave the premiere on 27th February at the Winspear Hall Murchison Performing Arts Center, Denton, Texas.

Exceptional command

And speaking about the new premiere, James Curnow told 4BR: "Composers often wait a lifetime to hear their compositions premiÃ¨red by such outstanding musical forces.

David Childs' exceptional command of the Euphonium was extremely evident by his brilliant handling of my tour-de-force Concerto."

David meanwhile is currently back in the UK to conduct the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama Brass Band at a pre-results concert at the Welsh Regional Championships on Sunday.

David Childs' exceptional command of the Euphonium was extremely evident by his brilliant handling of my tour-de-force ConcertoJames Curnow

Great privilege

He told 4BR: "Although James Curnow's 'Rhapsody for Euphonium' and 'Symphonic Variants' are staples of the repertoire, I wasn't familiar with his 'Concerto for Euphonium', so to have the opportunity to work on it was a great privilege.

I'm especially grateful to James Curnow and John Richmond, but also to the young musicians of the UNT Brass Band and Associate Conductor, John Clemons, who performed wonderfully during the premiÃ¨re."

More information:

James Curnow has been commissioned to write over 400 works for brass band, concert band, orchestra, choir, and various vocal and instrumental ensembles. His total published works now number well over 800. All editions of his Concerto for Euphonium are available via: kentuckycomposer@gmail.com

More information about the composer can be found at: https://www.halleonard.com/biography/395/james-curnow

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

James Curnow

Childs completes Curnow Concerto

March 17 • The virtuoso euphonium star gives the first performance of a new brass band version of James Curnow's acclaimed 'Concerto for Euphonium'.

Gtzen

Getzen is the best trombone bet on St Patrick's Day...

March 17 • Getzen Ireland is celebrating St Patrick's Day with a sure fire winner in the trombone stakes...

Euros

Live stream coverage for Euros

March 17 • World of Sound will ensure you do not miss any of the main action form the 2023 European Championships in Malmo

Corniton

Foden's to lead Coronation memories

March 17 • The National Champion's visit to Norwich on Coronation weekend will provide the chance to remember the brass bands of 1937 and 1953.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Mass Brass 6

Saturday 18 March • Uppermill Civic Hall . Lee Street. Uppermill. Saddleworth OL3 6AE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Hazel Grove Brass Band

Sunday 19 March • Boarshurst Band Club . Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield . Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Manger Folkehogskule Brass Band

Tuesday 21 March • Boarshurst Band Club . Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield . Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Welsh College of Music Brass Band

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army) . 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Guards Brass

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Newstead Brass

March 17 • Following our 5th place in the 2023 Midlands Regional Championship section, we are seeking CONDUCTOR who can work as part of a conducting team to to lead the band, create challenging & exciting programmes and refine pieces to maintain our high standards.

Ibstock Brick Brass

March 16 • Ibstock Brick Brass are a 3rd Section Band based in Coalville, rehearsing on a Monday evening. We looking for a trombone player (position negotiable) to join the band for our summer season.

Ibstock Brick Brass

March 16 • Ibstock Brick Brass are a 3rd Section Band based in Coalville, rehearsing on a Monday evening. We looking for a cornet player (position negotiable) to join the band for our summer season.

Pro Cards »

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top