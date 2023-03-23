Flowers to make debut at prestigious Three Choirs Festival

The Flowers Band will become the first brass band to perform in concert at the world renowned Three Choirs Festival.

The Flowers Band has been announced as one of the 'Featured Ensembles' at the forthcoming Three Choirs Festival 2023 — one of the UKs most prestigious classical music festivals. It is the first time a brass band has been invited to perform at the event.

300th anniversary

Held in Gloucestershire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, it celebrated its 300th anniversary in 2015. This year Flowers will be featured alongside the likes of The Philharmonia Orchestra (resident at the festival since 2012), the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC NOW, the ORA Singers and the British Youth Orchestra.

The band will perform two major concerts as well as playing a key role in opening service and procession, as well as giving a community bandstand concert.

Family concert

A family concert entitled 'Magic and Mischief,' will see the band perform alongside illustrator James Mayhew. The band previously worked with James at the Cheltenham Music Festival.

Repertoire for the event on Sunday July 23rd (1.00pm) at the Bacon Theatre in Cheltenham will include 'The Sorcerer's Apprentice' and 'Excerpts from The Firebird Suite.'

Denis Wick

Gloucester Cathedral

The band will also perform at Gloucestershire Cathedral on Saturday 29th July (2.00pm) under the baton guest conductor Michael Fowles on a programme that will include John McCabe's 'Cloudcatcher Fells' as well as Liz Lane's 'Tide and Time' and Gavin Higgins' 'Fanfares and Love Songs'.