                 

*
banner

News

Flowers to make debut at prestigious Three Choirs Festival

The Flowers Band will become the first brass band to perform in concert at the world renowned Three Choirs Festival.

Flowers
  Flowers will be the first brass band to perform at the festival

Thursday, 23 March 2023

        

The Flowers Band has been announced as one of the 'Featured Ensembles' at the forthcoming Three Choirs Festival 2023 — one of the UKs most prestigious classical music festivals. It is the first time a brass band has been invited to perform at the event.

300th anniversary

Held in Gloucestershire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, it celebrated its 300th anniversary in 2015. This year Flowers will be featured alongside the likes of The Philharmonia Orchestra (resident at the festival since 2012), the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC NOW, the ORA Singers and the British Youth Orchestra.

The band will perform two major concerts as well as playing a key role in opening service and procession, as well as giving a community bandstand concert.

Family concert

A family concert entitled 'Magic and Mischief,' will see the band perform alongside illustrator James Mayhew. The band previously worked with James at the Cheltenham Music Festival.

Repertoire for the event on Sunday July 23rd (1.00pm) at the Bacon Theatre in Cheltenham will include 'The Sorcerer's Apprentice' and 'Excerpts from The Firebird Suite.'

Flowers will be featured alongside the likes of The Philharmonia Orchestra (resident at the festival since 2012), the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC NOW, the ORA Singers and the British Youth Orchestra4BR

Gloucester Cathedral

The band will also perform at Gloucestershire Cathedral on Saturday 29th July (2.00pm) under the baton guest conductor Michael Fowles on a programme that will include John McCabe's 'Cloudcatcher Fells' as well as Liz Lane's 'Tide and Time' and Gavin Higgins' 'Fanfares and Love Songs'.

        

TAGS: Flowers

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

David Thonton

Thornton to lead new international era of RNCM Brass Band Festival

March 23 • Dr David Thornton has been announced as the new director of the RNCM International Brass Band Festival.

RNCM

Free Tuba Focus Day at RNCM

March 23 • There is a fantastic line-up of tuba talent to learn from for free at the RNCM Tuba Focus Day next month. So make sure you sign up.

bbni

Report & Results: 2023 BBNI Brass in Concert

March 23 • 1st Old Boys Association Silver, CWA Brass and St Mark's Silver claimed the entertainment prizes at the recent Brass in Concert event in Fivemiletown.

Blecjhklang

Something for everyone in Schneeberg

March 23 • There is plenty on offer for players of all ages and abilities at the forthcoming International Summer Brass Band Camp in Germany.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Manger Folkehogskule Brass Band

Tuesday 21 March • Boarshurst Band Club . Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield . Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Welsh College of Music Brass Band

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army) . 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Guards Brass

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Household Troops Band of the Salvation Army

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - New York Staff Band of the Salvation Army

Saturday 25 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

East London Brass

March 22 • Following on from a fantastic 3rd place at the Areas, 5th place at the Scottish Open and promotion to the Senior Cup, East London Brass is looking for a first class and committed CORNET PLAYER to join this friendly, ambitious and progressive band.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

March 22 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO EUPHONIUM ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Stretford Band

March 22 • Stretford Band are recruiting! Solo Horn, 1st baritone, B Bass and trombone required but all players welcome. We are a non-contesting band with a varied concert programme. We enjoy a relaxed, friendly atmosphere inclusive to all.

Pro Cards »

David W. Ashworth

RSCM, ABBA Exec Member, NABBC PRO.
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top