100 bands set to take part in National Finals

With the qualification series now complete 100 bands will be invited to compete at the National Finals in London and Cheltenham.

The list of bands who will challenge for National honours in the autumn in London and Cheltenham is now complete following the last round of championship contests in Swansea and Stevenage on the weekend.

471 bands took part in the qualification series with 100 now being invited to compete at the Finals.

Finals

Sections 1-4 will take place at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse on the weekend of Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th September with the running order to be announced by Kapitol Promotions.

The Championship Section Final will take place on Saturday 21st October at The Royal Albert Hall in London.

Championship Section:

Aldbourne

Black Dyke

Brighouse & Rastrick

Camborne

Cory

Fairey

Friary

Foden's [Defending Champion]

Flowers

GUS Band

Hammonds

Leyland

Llwydcoed

NASUWT Riverside

Ratby Co-operative

Reg Vardy

the cooperation band

Tredegar

Whitburn

Zone One Brass





First Section:

A W Parker (Drybrook)

Bathgate

Beaumaris

Bilton Silver (Rugby)

Boarshurst Silver

Chalford

Coalburn Silver

Ebbw Valley

Harrogate

Hebden Bridge

Hitchin

Horbury Victoria

Manx Concert Brass

Medway

Regent Brass

Sherborne Town

SPAL Sovereign Brass

Thoresby Colliery

Wardle Anderson Brass

York Railway Institute





Second Section:

Abergavenny Borough

Alder Valley Brass

Chinnor Silver

Chiltern Hills Brass

Denmead Brass

Diggle

Durham Miners Association

Foss Dyke

Irvine & Dreghorn Brass

Knottingley Silver

Meltham & Meltham Mills

Newmilns & Galston

Newport Borough

Otterbourne Brass

Raunds Temperance

Rolls Royce (Derby)

Soundhouse Brass

Tewit Silver

Valley Brass (Haydock)

Whitworth Vale & Healey





Third Section:

Barton Community

Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass

Clifton & Lightcliffe

Crosskeys Silver

Huddersfield & Ripponden

Fairlop Brass

Formby

Hawk Green Marple

Hungerford Town

Jayess Newbiggin Brass

Long Eaton Silver Prize

Morecambe

Newtown Silver

Porthleven Town

Selkirk Silver

Shotts St. Patrick's Brass

Simon Langton Brass

Stourport on Sever

Wroughton Silvern

Verwood Town





Fourth Section:

Billingham Silver

Brunel Brass Academy

Golborne Brass

Highland Brass

Melingriffith 2

North Lakes Brass

Newhall

Oughtibridge

Penicuik Silver

Putney & Wimbledon

Ramsey Town

Rivington & Adlington

Royal Oakeley Silver

Saltash Town

St Stythians

Tadley Concert Brass

Thrapston Town

Thurcroft Welfare

Watford

Wem Jubilee