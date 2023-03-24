100 bands set to take part in National Finals

The list of bands who will challenge for National honours in the autumn in London and Cheltenham is now complete following the last round of championship contests in Swansea and Stevenage on the weekend.
471 bands took part in the qualification series with 100 now being invited to compete at the Finals.
Finals
Sections 1-4 will take place at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse on the weekend of Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th September with the running order to be announced by Kapitol Promotions.
The Championship Section Final will take place on Saturday 21st October at The Royal Albert Hall in London.
Championship Section:
Aldbourne
Black Dyke
Brighouse & Rastrick
Camborne
Cory
Fairey
Friary
Foden's [Defending Champion]
Flowers
GUS Band
Hammonds
Leyland
Llwydcoed
NASUWT Riverside
Ratby Co-operative
Reg Vardy
the cooperation band
Tredegar
Whitburn
Zone One Brass
First Section:
A W Parker (Drybrook)
Bathgate
Beaumaris
Bilton Silver (Rugby)
Boarshurst Silver
Chalford
Coalburn Silver
Ebbw Valley
Harrogate
Hebden Bridge
Hitchin
Horbury Victoria
Manx Concert Brass
Medway
Regent Brass
Sherborne Town
SPAL Sovereign Brass
Thoresby Colliery
Wardle Anderson Brass
York Railway Institute
Second Section:
Abergavenny Borough
Alder Valley Brass
Chinnor Silver
Chiltern Hills Brass
Denmead Brass
Diggle
Durham Miners Association
Foss Dyke
Irvine & Dreghorn Brass
Knottingley Silver
Meltham & Meltham Mills
Newmilns & Galston
Newport Borough
Otterbourne Brass
Raunds Temperance
Rolls Royce (Derby)
Soundhouse Brass
Tewit Silver
Valley Brass (Haydock)
Whitworth Vale & Healey
Third Section:
Barton Community
Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass
Clifton & Lightcliffe
Crosskeys Silver
Huddersfield & Ripponden
Fairlop Brass
Formby
Hawk Green Marple
Hungerford Town
Jayess Newbiggin Brass
Long Eaton Silver Prize
Morecambe
Newtown Silver
Porthleven Town
Selkirk Silver
Shotts St. Patrick's Brass
Simon Langton Brass
Stourport on Sever
Wroughton Silvern
Verwood Town
Fourth Section:
Billingham Silver
Brunel Brass Academy
Golborne Brass
Highland Brass
Melingriffith 2
North Lakes Brass
Newhall
Oughtibridge
Penicuik Silver
Putney & Wimbledon
Ramsey Town
Rivington & Adlington
Royal Oakeley Silver
Saltash Town
St Stythians
Tadley Concert Brass
Thrapston Town
Thurcroft Welfare
Watford
Wem Jubilee