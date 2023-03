You can sit back and take your pick of all 77 performances at the recent London & Southern Counties Regional Championships.

All 77 performances from the recent London & Southern Counties Regional Championship held at the Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre can be enjoyed on the Wobplay recording platform.

You can sit back and enjoy (or wonder if your agree with the adjudicators choices of winners and qualifiers) at your leisure — from 'Red Priest' and 'A Day in the Life of a Knight', to 'The Pilgrim's Progress', 'Chorale and Toccata' and 'Hungerford Town'.

To enjoy just go to www.Wobplay.com