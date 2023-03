Hyde Park Brass can be enjoyed at the University of Leeds tonight — so seek them out for a great night of music.

Members of Hyde Park Brass play on Woodhouse Moor in Leeds, West Yorkshire as they prepare for their performance on Friday evening (24th March) at the University of Leeds' Stylus venue.

The ensemble, which plays a unique fusion of brass and electronic music, are all former university students in the city.

They all met in the Hyde Park area of the city, around six or seven years ago, and have since then toured, including with the B-52s.

Picture copyright: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian