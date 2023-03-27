                 

*
banner

News

Anti-social behaviour to be investigated at London & SC Area Championships

Accusations are to be investigated after venue staff at Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre report incidents of physical and verbal abuse.

Stevenage
  The venue will come under new managment in April.

Monday, 27 March 2023

        

4BR has been informed that staff at the Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre have reported that they were subject to both verbal and physical abuse during the afternoon of competition at the London & Southern Counties Regional Championships on Sunday March 19th.

Details of the incidents have been brought to the attention of Regional Secretary Kevin Williams who has told 4BR that they will work in full cooperation with the venue management to try and identify those responsible, and to take appropriate action.

Dismayed

Speaking to 4BR, Kevin said: "We have enjoyed an excellent relationship with the management and staff at the venue for more than 25 years. Their help and understanding have made the Area Championships a friendly and inclusive event.

I was dismayed and angered to hear this shocking news, and we will work with the venue management to identify those who are allegedly responsible."

Pushed aside

It is understood that during Sunday afternoon some venue staff members were pushed aside and shouted at as people tried to gain access to the Gordon Craig Theatre without tickets. Box Office staff were also verbally abused.

Kevin added "The staff at the venue must maintain health & safety and fire regulations as well as ensuring that people have purchased tickets for the event.

It is shameful that it is understood that some people felt it was acceptable to act in such an aggressive and threatening manner.

The Regional Committee is adamant that it will impose the maximum sanctions possible on those individuals and bands that are found to have taken part in these appalling incidents."

The incident comes just a weeks after anti-social behaviour marred the end of first day of competition at the Midlands Regional Championships. Only the intervention of the Regional Secretary Lesley Bentley working with the venue management in Corby averted the second day of competition being cancelled.

The Regional Committee is adamant that it will impose the maximum sanctions possible on those individuals and bands that are found to have taken part in these appalling incidentsRegional Secretary, Kevin Williams

Swift action

Kevin Williams told 4BR that with the Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre due to come under new management, he hoped that swift action will ensure that the event's reputation is not permanently tarnished.

"We are concerned that the new management might well decide not to host any more Regional Championship events as a result of these incidents. We will therefore do all we can to repair the damage, but the mindless actions of these people have put us in an incredibly difficult position."

Information:

If anyone has any information about these incidents, please contact Regional Secretary Kevin Williams in confidence at: lscregion.secretary@gmail.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Stevenage

Anti-social behaviour to be investigated at London & SC Area Championships

March 27 • Accusations are to be investigated after venue staff at Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre report incidents of physical and verbal abuse.

Youth Champs

Report & Results: 2023 National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain

March 25 • Youth Brass 2000 and Seindorf Ieuenctid Beaumaris claim the competitive honours on a day of inclusive music making in Stockport.

Harrogate

Malcolm no longer in the middle

March 24 • Malcolm Sexton takes a step back from the action at Harrogate aged 86.

wfel fAIREY

From Hargreaves to Wallace & Gromit for WFEL Fairey

March 24 • This weekend the WFEL Fairey Band will celebrate two very different anniversaries in Birmingham and Beaminster.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Welsh College of Music Brass Band

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army) . 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Guards Brass

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Household Troops Band of the Salvation Army

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - New York Staff Band of the Salvation Army

Saturday 25 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

York Railway Institute Band - Galaxies of Brass with York Astronomical Society

Saturday 25 March • Creative Centre. York St John's University. Lord Mayors Walk. York YO317EX

Vacancies »

Concert Brass Poynton

March 27 • A change from contesting? Concert Brass Poynton seek a few additional players including a Bb Bass & additional Tenor Trombone and a Front Row Cornet. Not a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsals.

Concert Brass Poynton

March 27 • Required: A change from contesting? Concert Brass Poynton seek a few, additional players, including a Bb Bass & additional Tenor and a Bass Trombone, Plus a Front Row Cornet. We are NOT a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsals.

Houghton Main Colliery Band

March 27 • LOOKING FOR A FRESH START?. Houghton Main Band is new, and DIFFERENT!. Contesting & Non-contesting, Ensembles for Weddings, Corporate Events etc. No Committee, No Politics, No Nonsense. We welcome players of all standards and from all backgrounds - Why Not?

Pro Cards »

Phillip Lawrence

ARCM PGRNCM MFTCL ARCM B.Mus
Composer, conductor, teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top