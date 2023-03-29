Holme Valley Contest cancelled

A lack of entries forces organisers to cancel the contest due to have taken place in April.

4BR has been informed that the 2023 Holme Valley Brass Band Contest has been cancelled due to a lack of entries.

The competition was due to have taken place in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire on Sunday 23rd April.

The contest organisers told 4BR that they wished to apologise to the bands that had entered, the majority of whom had supported the contest over many years. However, the lack of numbers did not make it viable.

Apologise

They stated: "We are very disappointed that the contest will not go ahead following a successful contest coming out of Covid in 2022 with 20 entrants. We apologise to those bands that did express the desire to take part and we hope that the event will return in 2024 on a suitable date."

EGM

The contest committee has called an Extraordinary General Meeting to take place on Monday 22nd May (7.30pm) at Hade Edge Band room, Holmfirth.

Bands from around the area are welcome and encouraged to attend the EGM to provide feedback as to why the contest is not better supported and to give ideas on how to increase future interest.

Bands can contact Contest Secretary David Eastwood to provide feedback if they are unable to attend the EGM on: 01484 617858